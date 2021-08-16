Emma Carter is a winner, pure and simple.
The recent Fauquier High graduate played a huge role on three highly successful Falcon basketball, volleyball and softball teams. All three captured Northwestern District championships, possibly making her the first county girl to be on three title teams in the same school year.
Her contributions led to her selection as 2021 Fauquier Times Fauquier High Girls Athlete of the Year.
Fauquier was perfect in district play in all three sports, making Carter the only county athlete to accomplish such a run of perfection.
The first-place basketball team was 9-0 in league contests, followed by a 19-0 volleyball unit and a 13-0 softball league season for a total 32-0 mark. In all games, her squads posted a 37-6 mark for a .860 winning rate.
"It was just crazy," Carter said. "You never want to lose, but I never expected to be unbeaten."
Carter, junior Skyler Furr and freshman Stephanie Clark were teammates in both volleyball and basketball. Only Carter moved onto softball to play the three perfect district seasons.
"I think having softball last was probably easiest," Carter said. "Because I had the most confidence due to the program always being so strong."
Fauquier softball won its first 16 games, including all 13 against district schools to complete Carter's school and county record run.
Softball tops her list
When asked her favorite sport, the Falcon first said, "Oh, Lord. That is a tough question, but I would like to say whichever one I am playing at the time.
"If I had to pick only one, it would be softball because I have been playing my whole life," Carter said when pressed.
"I feel comfortable and know the game so well, so I can have fun with it," she said. "It's an outdoor sport, and I enjoy being outdoors a lot compared to volleyball and basketball."
Carter immediately moved into the starting lineup at second base as a freshman.
"I've played pretty much everywhere," she said, noting she was a starting pitcher, first baseman and outfielder for the Glory program until she reached the 16U level. Carter then switched to play in The Freeze organization under Mark Ott.
Once she reached Fauquier, the recent graduate became a fixture at second. "That's my spot," she said.
Fauquier's softball team won its first 16 games this season before dropping an eight-inning contest in the Region 4C finals, with almost every player making an important play sometime in the season. Coach Erika Lamper said Carter left her mark at the plate and in the field.
The infielder hit .373 for the season for fifth place in the potent lineup, tying for team leadership with 17 singles. She scored 13 times and drove in 11 runners. She also had at least one game-winning RBI.
Lamper said Carter also was a top-notch fielder, as she committed just two errors after no miscues as a sophomore. Her junior season was canceled by the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Sometimes we call her ‘Butter’ because she is just so smooth when making plays in the field. She makes plays fast because she doesn't overthink,” said Lamper.
"She never let pressure get to her. Emma kept a smile on her face and just played the game," the coach added.
Losing the 2020 season hurt since the squad had state title potential, but 2021 went great at 16-1. Eight wins were by 10 or more runs, with five other victories by five to eight runs. Fauquier averaged more than nine runs and 11 hits an outing.
"We came out every single game with the mentality we would run rule everyone," said Carter.
Volleyball was a family affair
Carter had an early exposure to volleyball as well.
Sister Maddie, three years older, played at Warrenton Middle School with mother Carrie as coach. Emma often attended practices and games, strengthening her bond with Maddie and appreciation for the game.
"I was always around [the sport]. That's when I started liking it," she recalled.
Carter was an immediate varsity player in basketball and softball, but her first season as a Fauquier Falcon was spent on the junior varsity, then moved to the varsity as a sophomore and continued on a strong upward curve.
"From the time she walked through that door as a freshman, Emma has experienced the biggest growth in her volleyball game of any athlete I have ever had," said coach Diana Story.
"She's not the star all of the time, but she has that ability when she needs it. She's just a workhorse. If you don't know who Emma is, you probably won't because she's not spectacular, but she's going to be the one who gets the job done.
"In my eyes, a leader isn't one who goes for all the glory. She's one who flies under the radar," Story said, adding Carter relies on an analytical and cerebral approach to the sport.
Carter said she paid attention to mechanics, tactics, opposition strengths and weaknesses.
"Volleyball is very technical. I like things to be technical because I am good at it,” Carter said. "I think I can do that pretty well."
With Carter as Story’s “consummate team player," Fauquier went 11-3 season to go with the district crown.
The Falcons had at least four expected returnees opt for other activities, and Carter said the Falcons had little time to compensate due to the highly condensed seasons.
"Volleyball had to move a lot quicker than we usually had to." Carter said. "But we made it through. At that point, we were just happy to play."
Basketball breaks long drought
Basketball season added several additional deposits to Carter's memory bank.
The Falcons ran the table versus district schools to earn the regular-season and tournament trophies. The championship game victory over Kettle Run also ended a drought lasting nearly half a century.
The only other time Fauquier had claimed a district girls basketball crown was in 1972, 49 years earlier.
"When I started training with those girls, I knew it was a possibility from the beginning, and we did it," Carter said of the 10-2 season, adding "It's always satisfying to beat Kettle Run."
"I could always count on Emma," girls basketball coach Bryan Foddrell said of his lone senior. "Because of that I always called her ‘Money’ and stuck with her."
Playing point guard, shooting guard and forward positions, Carter was the third leading scorer, averaging 7.5 points, four rebounds and four assists per game. She also was a 75 percent free throw shooter. Her season high of 15 points came against Kettle Run in the season-opening win.
"Emma brought leadership and a positive attitude that spread throughout our team," Foddrell said. She's a great athlete and an awesome young lady. I'm so proud to have the opportunity to coach her," Foddrell concluded.
Headed to Christopher Newport
Emma will be joining sister Maddie at Christopher Newport University in a few weeks. Maddie plays volleyball for the Captains, and Emma may seek to join the program as a manager to join her sister, who will be a senior.
