Elizabeth Guzman drops out of race for Virginia lieutenant governor

Elizabeth Guzman, who currently serves as delegate in the 31st District in Virginia, announced that she is dropping out of the race for lieutenant governor, “to focus on her House of Delegates campaign.” If she had been elected to the state’s second in command, she would have been the first woman and first Latina to serve as lieutenant governor of Virginia.
Guzman said Saturday, “After assessing the campaign finance reports that posted yesterday, I have made the difficult decision to suspend our historic campaign and put all our resources into defending the House of Delegates seat… I did not know how I would be received outside my district, but Virginia democrats in every corner of the commonwealth were absolutely ready to elect an immigrant with an accent to statewide office.
“But it takes money to reach voters, and the limited time we had to fundraise, coupled with the fact that I do not have the capacity to self-fund this primary put us at a stark disadvantage…”
Total fundraising receipts for Guzman for Delegate Committee were $49,078 (Jan. 1 to March 31); cash on hand is $56,969. In her Guzman for Lt. Governor committee, Guzman is listed as having raised $137,305 in the first quarter and has cash on hand totaling $117,845.
In explaining her commitment to running for delegate, Guzman said, “… the communities I represent need my voice in the General Assembly. I am a social worker, a union sister, a Latina, an immigrant and an unapologetic progressive. Our Democratic trifecta has made great strides, and I’m proud of all we have done and am grateful for their support in helping me pass 24 pieces of progressive legislation into law.
“But we have so far failed to meaningfully deliver on what should be our core defining value: economic justice and workers’ rights. We have majorities in both chambers but have so far failed to pass legislation that would ensure every worker has the right to paid sick days and a living wage. We have failed so far to pass legislation to ensure our farm workers are even paid the minimum wage. We have failed so far to pass legislation that would make Virginia the 50th state in which workers’ comp covers repetitive motion injuries. And we have failed so far to pass legislation that would empower workers to form strong unions by repealing so-called ‘right to work.’
“Furthermore, workers’ rights are inextricably linked to racial and gender justice. We cannot say that Black lives matter without saying that Black livelihoods matter, too. Minimum wage jobs are disproportionately held by women and people of color, many of whom have propelled us through this pandemic by preparing our food and sanitizing our buildings and caring for our children. Yet it is Black and Latinx people who have been disproportionately impacted by COVID-19. We have gotten sick at higher rates, we have been hospitalized at higher rates, and we have died at higher rates.
“Nearly 1 in 10 people in Virginia are Latinx, yet the Department of Health relied on Google Translate to convey critical information about the vaccine to our community – even after reporting from the Richmond Times-Dispatch revealed that the Spanish version of the state’s website read ‘the vaccine is not necessary’ for nearly a month.
“We have got to stop silo-ing the greatest challenges of our time. Every piece of legislation has a fiscal impact statement attached to it. In the next session, I will introduce a bill to require that every piece of legislation have a racial justice impact statement attached to it, as well.
“I saw a video last week of Virginia police threatening a Black and Latino Army officer with his hands in the air, and I knew we had failed him by failing to end qualified immunity. I woke up yesterday morning, on the 14th anniversary of the Virginia Tech Massacre, to a mass shooting in Indiana, knowing it could have just as easily been Virginia, where we have so far failed to pass an assault weapons ban. And I fell asleep last night, as I did the night before, thinking about the hands of my 13-year-old brown son in the air.
“In 2017, our freshman class in the House of Delegates showed that working moms can run for office, and it was the women in the House who have led the charge to pass progressive bills to help working families. Nearly 90 percent of Virginians support a comprehensive paid sick days policy, yet even in a pandemic, we could not pass such a bill.”
