This story was updated Tuesday, Jan. 25 with new information.
An English as a Second Language teacher at Grace Miller Elementary School and her ex-husband were found shot to death in a Bealeton townhouse the evening of Jan. 23 in what law enforcement labeled an “apparent murder-suicide.” The couple had recently divorced, according to court records.
Fauquier sheriff’s deputies responding to the shooting found Bengu Beachley, 38, and John Beachley, 51, dead inside a Hancock Street residence in the Mintbrook subdivision. Another female victim was found seriously injured at the scene and airlifted to INOVA Fairfax Hospital, according to Lt. Steven Lewis of the FCSO, who described her condition as stable. That victim has not identified.
When deputies first arrived at the home at 8:44 p.m., they came across the shooting’s sole survivor at the rear of the house, suffering from “multiple gunshot wounds,” according to a search warrant affidavit. Deputies then approached the open garage and found Bengu Beachley, dead from apparent gunshot wounds, inside a gray Mazda sedan inside the garage. A deceased man, later identified as John Beachley, was lying on the garage floor. Deputies noticed multiple bullet casings on the floor of the garage and a firearm lying “in the area of the deceased male,” the affidavit added.
The shooting came just six days after Bengu Beachley was granted a divorce from John Beachley on Jan. 18.
Bengu and John Beachley had married in August 2015 and lived together in a home on Reeves Court in Warrenton, but the couple separated at the end of March 2020, court filings show. On June 2, 2020, Bengu Beachley filed for divorce, stating in a filing that her husband had been “abusive and cruel” to her and had “verbally and mentally abused [her] numerous times while drinking excessively.” The filing added that John Beachley had “terminated the husband-and-wife relationship” and had “attempted to remove [his wife] from the family residence.”
In subsequent filings, John Beachley denied the allegations of spousal abuse and that he tried to force her from their shared house.
Tara Helkowski, spokeswoman for the Fauquier County Public Schools said, “This loss will affect many students, staff and members of our school community. We will do everything we can to help your child and our employees through this experience."
Tammy Lasher, a colleague of Beachley’s at Grace Miller Elementary, said that her friend “will be remembered as an advocate and voice for her students and their families. She worked hard to meet each student’s needs always with a gentle smile on her face. Ms. Beachley is survived by the many children she impacted. Her love and kindness to others leaves a rich legacy in the young lives she touched.”
Debbie Diaz-Arnold, the school’s principal, added that Beachley “filled a room with such warmth and sunshine. Her students adored her. You knew Ms. Beachley loved what she was doing every day. She was innovative, creative, intelligent and a true educator. Bengu Beachley will be missed, and her memory will be one we will cherish for years to come.”
“Bengu was a beautiful person,” remembered music teacher Angela Felsted. “She cared deeply about her students and worked closely with them to make sure they felt included and loved. She connected with families and staff in a sincere and friendly way, adding generosity and warmth to each of her encounters. I will miss her. All of us will miss her. She made the world we live in a better place.”
A vigil in remembrance of Bengu Beachley is scheduled for 7 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 27 in the Mintbrook neighborhood of Bealeton.
