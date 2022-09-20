On Tuesday, Sept. 20, The Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office responded to a domestic violence call on Rectortown Road in Rectortown. The suspect fled the scene before Fauquier County Sheriff's Office deputies arrived.
Because the incident was so close to Claude Thompson Elementary School, the school resource officer placed the school on lockdown briefly "out of abundance of caution," said a FCSO spokesman.
