Alexis Poland, 72, teared up as she slid her ballot into the scanner at the Warrenton Presbyterian Church polling location. “I always cry when I vote. I’m not sure why. I feel that if I never do anything right all year, at least I voted,” she said.
By noon on Tuesday, about 300 people had voted at the courthouse precinct.
The flow was steady, agreed precinct co-chiefs Jeff Michel and Ken Gray. “Everyone has been cordial and cooperative,” Michael said, adding, “99.5% have worn masks and are social distancing.”
He said he thought “early voting probably cut our activity down 50%.”
At Grace Episcopal Church, the polling place for The Plains Precinct, almost 600 people had cast a ballot by noon. At least during the late morning, there was never a line.
“It was simply like it always is,” said voter Amy Adams, of The Plains, about the voting process. “I was expecting lines.”
Kenny Payne, of Marshall, who voted for each Republican candidate on the ballot, said he was glad the election was finally reaching its culmination. “I’m relieved this day has come and I just hope it works out for me. I think the country could go in the wrong direction if it doesn’t.”
This was the first time voting for Violet Cruz, 18, of Middleburg. She was there with her mother, Violetta Cruz. “I’m actually really happy I’m able to vote,” the younger Cruz said. “I’ve been following politics for a long time … and I think there is a lot at stake, especially for people like me – young people.”
Early Tuesday morning, the first 30 people who tried to cast ballots at the Kettle Run High …
Carter Bond, of The Plains, was the only person there who spoke to the Fauquier Times who said they had voted for candidates from both parties. Bond voted for Trump and Republican U.S. Senate candidate Daniel Gade but decided to vote for Democrat Cameron Webb in the 5th Congressional District race. “I thought the advertisements against Webb were very divisive,” he explained. “I don’t think that’s conducive for justice.”
A few miles down Interstate 66, more than 600 people had voted at the Leeds Precinct polling place in the Emmanuel Episcopal Church parish hall by a little after noon.
William Rodenberg, of Delaplane, didn’t say who he voted for. But, he said, “This feels different than past elections. It just feels more important.” Regardless of the outcome, he said, he is confident the country will be OK. “I am an optimist in the sense that, whatever happens, I have faith in the institutions of our government.”
Christy O’Bannon, of Marshall, was accompanied to the polls by her two daughters. “I can’t wait for this day to be over – to figure it out,” she said of the election. She voted for each Republican candidate. She’s worried about a lot of things, especially the health implications of the pandemic itself and, on the other hand, the effects of restrictions put in place because of the pandemic. “The uncertainty is what really is making me uncomfortable with life,” she said.
Joanne Smoot, Morrisville precinct caption for Republicans and magisterial district leader for the Lee District, was at Mary Walter Elementary School from 5 a.m. to about 9:45 a.m., when she said she would be heading over to Remington. She said that 263 people had voted by 9:40 a.m. and when polls opened at 6 that morning, there was a line already. There are about 1,300 registered voters in the Morrisville precinct and she was hoping every one of them would cast a vote.
Tia Digges, who was at the GOP booth outside the elementary school, said that she hadn’t worked the polls since Charlie Fox was running for reelection as sheriff. [Charlie Ray Fox Jr. was sheriff from 2004 to 2015.]
Smoot said, “Within 10 minutes of Tia showing up, we had three voters who had never voted before.”
Angie Kallio was voting Republican Tuesday morning. She said she voted on Election Day because “I don’t trust the process. I’ve been seeing in the media about ballots being dumped ...” Kallio said that she thinks Trump has done a good job for the country. “I don’t feel that the Democrats can get the job done.”
Tiffany Schwartz, though, cast her vote for Joe Biden. “I want things to be back to normal. I’m tired of Trump’s craziness.”
Toni Stinson, of Catlett, was working as a Republican poll watcher on Tuesday at the Kettle Run precinct. She said she hoped that she could help voters feel confident about the voting process. “We want make sure there is no voter intimidation either way. There have been a lot of concerns, a lot of pressure around this election. I want to help provide a comfortable environment as people do their civic duty.”
Early voting
More than half of Fauquier County’s registered voters cast absentee ballots for the 2020 general election.
As of the end of Oct. 31, 27,937 county residents – representing 51% of all registered voters -- had cast an absentee ballot, according to the Virginia Public Access Project. The majority – 71% -- of those absentee ballots were cast in person; the remainder represent ballots sent to a voter by mail and returned either by mail or in person.
Of county residents who requested an absentee ballot be mailed to them, about 1,400 had not returned a completed ballot to the registrar’s office as of Monday morning. If returned by mail, these ballots had to be received by the registrar’s office or clearly postmarked by 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3, to be counted. (Ballots returned by mail and postmarked by Nov. 3 must be received by the registrar's office no later than noon Friday to be counted.)
About 50 people stood in line at the Bealeton Depot at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, the last day to vote early. Most folks preferred to keep their preferences to themselves, but a few weighed in on the ability to vote in person before Election Day.
One gentleman said he works in Reston and was grateful that he didn’t have to complicate his workday Tuesday in order to be able to vote.
A couple said they were voting early because she was scheduled for surgery on Tuesday.
Also present on Saturday was John Bailey, first-time election officer. He was handing out pamphlets explaining the two referenda Virginians are voting on this year. He said he was enjoying the experience, talking to people. “Everything is going well,” he said.
