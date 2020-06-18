The former El Toro Mexican Restaurant building on Shirley Avenue in Warrenton could be demolished by the end of the month, according to the building’s owner, Wilson Chu. The building was damaged in a November 2018 fire and was subsequently condemned by town officials.
Chu, who also owns China Jade restaurant in Warrenton, said that he is waiting for utility companies to finish mapping the underground gas pipes and electrical lines around the building. The structure will be demolished as soon as possible after that work is finished, he said.
In December 2018, members of the Warrenton Town Council voted to fund a new fire inspector/code enforcement position, in response to the fire at El Toro and others at the time.
Town Councilman Brett Hamby (Ward 3) told fellow council members at the time: “We’ve had a fire on Main Street, El Toro (restaurant), Academy Hill … It’s been a pretty busy year within town limits. There’s a lot of inspections that need to get done and with the current staff … it’s hard to fit in fire inspections.”
