The quest to begin a middle school wrestling program has opened the door for a new Fauquier County policy allowing eighth graders to play certain high school sports.
Beginning this fall, eighth grade wrestlers along with field hockey, football, boys and girls lacrosse and sideline cheerleading athletes can try out annually for freshman or junior varsity teams at their base high school.
Eighth grade boys and girls basketball and volleyball players can also play high school sports this year only since the pandemic canceled indoor middle school sports.
The middle schools will continue to offer softball, baseball, soccer and cross country, so those athletes will not be eligible for high school play as eighth graders.
Local high school coaches are elated with the change approved by the Fauquier County School Board, pointing out that it opens up opportunities for more kids to participate and get involved with high school programs earlier.
"We've been pushing for a while, trying to get anything the middle schools don't offer and give the eighth graders an opportunity to compete," said Kettle Run activities director Paul Frye.
"This also aids in building a strong program for the future," said Fauquier High girls basketball coach Brian Foddrell. "Other than winter league play through Warrenton Youth Sports Club, there isn’t really any other local training for basketball or gyms available. Having eighth graders play with our JV team this season is great."
All three county football coaches love the decision, especially since middle school football was eliminated about eight years ago.
“There’s nothing better than having kids in your own hands. There’s a bright future in some of these kids,” said Liberty coach Travis Buzzo, noting it still takes them a long time to develop into varsity players. “If we have from eight to 15 kids it will help maintain the freshman program,” he added.
The Virginia High School League bans eighth graders from varsity play, so eighth graders are limited to freshman or junior varsity teams.
Fauquier High AD Mark Ott emphasized while eighth graders may try out, a roster spot is not guaranteed on a freshman or JV team. "If they make it, they make it,” said Ott, noting eighth graders may have the best chance to participate in freshman teams in football, basketball or volleyball.
Nor will eighth graders be allowed to play against juniors. If any team carries a junior on a JV squad, an eighth grader can’t play while the junior is in the game.
Athletes are required to arrange their own transportation to the high schools, which could pose some hurdles. For example, Marshall Middle School dismisses at 3:30 p.m., compared to approximately 2:30 for the high schools and the other middle schools. Those athletes could miss significant practice.
Coaches happy
The Fauquier Times reached out to 15 coaches at the three high schools to gauge their reaction. Of the seven who responded, the strong consensus was two thumbs up.
"It's gold," said Liberty wrestling coach Wes Hawkins, whose program has emerged as Class 4 state contender in recent years. "It will give the kids another year under their belt," he said. "And it will help tremendously as freshmen when they do come into school.”
Kettle Run wrestling coach Mike Foy always has felt his Cougars have been at a disadvantage. Now he’ll see some eighth graders in his program. "We've been wanting to do things like this for a long time," he said. "There are a lot of counties around us that already do that. So, I think it is a huge advantage for us."
Kettle Run football coach Charlie Porterfield is also a fan. "This decision is a massive advantage for the three high schools in our as well as our athletes," Porterfield said. "The extra year in the weight room, on the field, and with their teammates will make their high school transitions much more manageable. In my opinion, it is a win-win situation for everyone."
Wrestling was the major driving force in getting eighth graders into high school sports. Coaches at the three high schools formulated a detailed plan to start teams at the five middle schools, measured to see where mats could be stored and approached the central office.
Despite support, the plan never reached fruition, but morphed into bringing the wrestlers into the high schools, and including other sports as well.
“Instead of having to take all our stuff over there, we said let the eighth graders come to high school,” said Fauquier AD Mark Ott.
Kettle Run AD Frye says the move makes sense.
"People have been trying for eighth graders to play [football] at the high schools ever since the middle schools quit playing," Frye said.
