Fauquier County teachers, administrators, parents,and other interested stakeholders are invited to an open house to review the K-5 Second Step Social-Emotional Learning program materials recommended for adoption and to be implemented during the 2020-2021 school year.
Anyone interested may drop by the School Board Office, located on the fourth floor of the Alice Jane Childs Building, at 320 Hospital Drive, on Friday, May 8, by appointment only. (Due to COVID-19, mask, gloves, and social distancing are required/)
Alternately, community members are invited to explore the Social-Emotional Learning Curriculum online at the program website: https://www.secondstep.org/second-step-social-emotional-learning.
The new Second Step Social-Emotional Learning Curriculum will support students in acquiring skills for learning, empathy, emotion management, and problem-solving.
You may contact Amy Acors, director of instruction, at 540-422-7018 or aacors@fcps1.org, with any questions or concerns, or to book an appointment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.