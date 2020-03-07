In early February, Rep. Denver Riggleman addressed the 5th District service academy nominees. The students applied to Riggleman's office for a nomination to attend the nations service academies: The United States Military Academy – West Point, the Naval Academy, the Air Force Academy and the Merchant Marine Academy. Following their nomination, these students become eligible to apply to the academies to be enrolled in the graduating class of 2025.
The list of nominees includes several students from Fauquier County.
“Service is a calling that inspires our men and women in the armed services. I honor the commitment of these young people who have shown incredible dedication and discipline in the classroom and in their personal lives," said Riggleman. "Those who go on to attend a service academy and earn a commission as an officer will lead soldiers, sailors, airmen, and marines. As a former Air Force officer, I know the duty and privilege associated with service and leadership. Seeing the next generation’s enthusiasm to serve and sacrifice gives me hope. I applaud the work these young men and women have done so far and look forward to their service in the future.”
The students who received the nomination are:
Bryce Becker - Forest, Virginia —Air Force & Naval
Aidan Byrnes - Charlottesville, Virginia
David DeWald - Marshall, Virginia
— Merchant Marine & West Point
Joseph Flynn - Barboursville, Virginia
— West Point, Merchant Marine, Naval & Air Force
Evan Hahn – Boones Mill, Virginia
Joseph Hawkes - Greenwood, Virginia
Joseph Hipp - Warrenton, Virginia
Jeanelle Johnson- Warrenton, Virginia
Amissville, Virginia —West Point & Air Force
John Kelly- Charlottesville, — Naval and Air Force
Kopjanski- Boston, Virginia — Merchant Marine & Naval
Sarah Lattig- The Plains, Virginia
, Virginia — Naval
Garrett Lohnes- Charlottesville, Virginia
—West Point
Christopher Nguyen- Woodbridge, Virginia
- Warrenton, Virginia —Naval and Air Force
Daniel Pettyjohn- Forest, Virginia — Merchant Marine
- Catlett, Virginia
Miles Shealy- Madison, Virginia
Madison Slevin- Warrenton,
—West Point
Marcus Targonski- Charlottesville, Virginia —Naval & Air Force
John Thomas- Keswick, Virginia — Naval & West Point
Connor Wilson- Ruckersville, Virginia —West Point
Alexander Wollard- Warrenton, Virginia — Air Force
