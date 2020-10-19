On Sept. 23, First Baptist Church, Warrenton, after recognizing a need in the local community, launched Project Staying Connected, providing a work place and an internet hub for up to 20 students to study and complete their school assignments, the church said in a news release.
Currently, the doors of the Joseph E. Penn Life Center, at 45 Alexandria Pike, (adjacent to the church and across from the county library) are opened each Wednesday from 4 to 6 p.m. All who enter are asked to wear masks and adhere to all COVID safety protocols: temperature checks, hand sanitizing and social distancing.
“The goal is to help area children to achieve success in school during these unprecedented times, and thanks to a Make It Happen grant through the PATH Foundation, FBC has been afforded the opportunity to Make IT Happen,” the church said in a news release.
For more information on registration, to reserve your spot, and/or to discuss your current needs, call 856-889-0112 or 540-219-6954.
