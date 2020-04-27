Fauquier County Public Schools has extended the Virginia Preschool Initiative applications deadline for the 2020-2021 school year to May 5.
VPI serves students residing in Fauquier County who are 4 years old on or before Sept. 30, 2020, and who meet income-eligibility or other risk-factor guidelines. Grace Miller, W.G. Coleman, J.G. Brumfield, M.M. Pierce, and C. Hunter Ritchie elementary schools will host the VPI program.
VPI applications are available on the Fauquier County Public Schools website at www.fcps1.org/vpi. Completed applications can be submitted to Charlee King at cking@fcps1.org or mailed to 430 E. Shirley Ave., Building B Warrenton, VA 20186. Approval letters will be sent beginning April 23.
Once accepted, your child will need to be registered with Fauquier County Public Schools. Registration can be completed online at www.fcps1.org/OLR.
Other required documents will include:
- Photo ID of Parent/Guardian
- Original Birth Certificate
- Custody Papers (if applicable)
- Two Proofs of Residency
- Child’s Social Security Number (requested but not required)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.