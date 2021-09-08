Fauquier High School’s homecoming festivities kicked off Thursday, Sept. 2 with a parade through Old Town Warrenton to the high school, followed by the homecoming football game against Brentsville District High on Friday night.
Seniors Peyton Swart and Reece Kuhns were crowned homecoming queen and king at the game. Students also attended the first homecoming dance in two years on Saturday night, after fall events were canceled last year amid the pandemic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.