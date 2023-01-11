Brayden Blocker, the Kettle Run High School senior whose family has received an outpouring of support from the community in the months since the teen attempted to take his own life, is now receiving care at a rehabilitation center in Georgia.
“Brayden continues to need prayers and support to continue on the mission to get better both physically and mentally,” his mother, Jill Blocker, said in a text message this week. “We are so thankful for our medical team, friends, family, neighbors and strangers who have helped along this journey!”
Jill and Larry Blocker are talking about their son’s fight for life in hopes of helping other families. Their son Brayden was on the Kettle Run lacrosse team that his father helps coach.
Any attempt to end a life is deeply personal and difficult to reduce to a checklist of warning signs. The Blockers said neither they nor Brayden’s friends saw any warning signs that Brayden was in distress. They are sharing his story partly to raise awareness about concussions as a possible contributing factor to his attempt on his life. Some studies link concussions to increased risk of depression and anxiety.
A family friend is training a Havanese service dog to help Brayden, his father, Larry, said Friday.
Brayden is at the Shepherd Center, an Atlanta, Georgia rehabilitation center ranked by U.S. News & World Report among the top 10 rehabilitation hospitals in the nation. “They are an incredible team of therapists and doctors, and we have seen some improvements while here the past couple weeks,” Jill Blocker said.
“We did have a minor setback this week, and Brayden is back in the ICU,” Jill Blocker said. Brayden has been suffering from stomach problems. “He has a small bowel obstruction, ileus and an infection. He is working hard to recover!” An Ileus is a temporary lack of normal muscle contractions of the intestines. Drugs that interfere with the intestine's movements are a common cause.
In a late December update, Kara Drinkwater, a family friend organizing the family’s GoFundMe page, said that Brayden is receiving speech therapy, physical therapy, occupational therapy, recreation therapy and continued medical care.
While at the Shepherd Center, Brayden’s strength has improved “solely because of all of the amazing PT and OT services,” Drinkwater said in her update. “Recently, they handed Brayden a Lacrosse stick, and he knew exactly how to hold it! He will be put in a machine that simulates walking for him” as he tries to retrain his brain.
“The financial support you all have provided will go toward this amazing center. Insurance covers portions of the first 60 days of rehab, but after that it comes out of pocket,” Drinkwater said.
Note: If you or a loved one needs mental health support, call the regional health line at 434-230-9704 or receive help via text at 741741. Help is available 24/7.
Reach Colleen LaMay at clamay@fauquier.com
