K-8 science textbooks available for review
Fauquier County Public Schools invites teachers, administrators, families and other interested stakeholders to review the kindergarten through 8th-grade science textbooks and resources recommended for adoption. To view these materials, please visit the Library and Media Services Office located in Central Complex Building A at 430 East Shirley Ave. any time between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. on any of the following days:
· Wednesday, May 4
· Thursday, May 5
· Friday, May 6
· Monday, May 9
· Tuesday, May 10
If you have questions about these resources or need to schedule a review outside of the times listed above, please contact Linda Correll - Instructional Supervisor for Science, Health & Physical Education, at Linda.Correll@fcps1.org.
