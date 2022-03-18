LFCC launching drones webinars/camps for girls
Research shows there are only 623 female drone pilots in Virginia, but Lord Fairfax Community College plans to change that. LFCC Computer Science Professor Melissa Stange is leading the effort to train those who can pilot drones. Stange was recently awarded a Virginia Space Grant Consortium Innovative Project grant to attract more women to become drone pilots.
The following are opportunities for girls in middle school and high school who are interested:
Webinars on Zoom March 21, March 30, April 4 and April 15, all 6-7 p.m., open to all ages
Summer camps: June Explorers for girls ages 13-15, and July Flyers for girls ages 16-18
There are also 10 scholarships for women to enroll in a drone course at LFCC this fall. Initial coursework will train students for FAA-approved commercial operations as remote pilots and prepare them for the relevant FAA exam. Additional courses will cover maintenance, mission planning, flight data management, geospatial technology and more.
Fauquier DECA is headed to ICDC
Thirteen Fauquier DECA students recently participated in the state leadership conference in Virginia Beach. The chapter received plaques and certificated for completing the membership, promotional and community service campaigns, along with a Fortune 500 trophy. These recognitions enable six to attend THRIVE Academy at the International Career Day Conference.
Erin Irvin, Jonas Reutzel and Catherine Smith received merit awards, and Bindi Patel received The Irene Dixon Children to Children Foundation Scholarship for $1,000 from the VA DECA Foundation.
