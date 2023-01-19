Foxcroft School, a boarding and day school for girls in Middleburg, announced Jan. 19 a $22 million gift from alumnae Victoria Beth Mars (1974), Pamela Mars Wright (1978), Bernadette Schuetz Russell (2003) and Charlotte Audrey Rossetter (2012). The funding will be designated for the construction of a science, technology, engineering, arts and math wing.
The project is part of Foxcroft’s 10-year $65 million Building for Our Future campaign. The effort is raising money for the renovation of Schoolhouse, the school’s main academic building, the music building and the construction of the Ruth T. Bedford 1932 Performing Arts Center, in addition to a STEAM wing.
The gift is the largest ever given to Foxcroft by living donors in its 108-year history. “The four of us — my mother Victoria, my aunt Pamela, my cousin Charlotte and myself — feel very strongly about the school and our experiences there and believe in the need to give back and help the school advance,” said Russell, who currently serves on the school’s board of trustees. “We made this gift because we believe in women supporting women, in investing in the place that is important to us, and in inspiring others to join in support of this vital effort to help our school reach its campaign goal.”
