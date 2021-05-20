Fauquier County Students – Names in the News – January to March 2021

Clay Goff of Warrenton was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Illinois Wesleyan University.
Rachel Brown of Marshall earned the fall 2020 dean’s award for academic excellence at Colgate University.
Madison Fitzpatrick of Warrenton graduated summa cum laude from Hofstra University with a Bachelor of Arts degree in psychology.
Renee Reedy of New Baltimore was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Palmer College of Chiropractic.
Sara Hume of Warrenton was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at The Citadel.
Michael Carrick of Midland was inducted into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi at George Mason University.
Kaleigh Tunnell of Bealeton graduated from Coastal Carolina University.
Philip St. Jean of Warrenton graduated from Grove City College with a Bachelor of Arts degree in economics.
Julia Oravec of Warrenton was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at the University of Central Arkansas.
Rachel Schwind of Warrenton was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at the University of Iowa.
Jason Gunti of Catlett was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Bob Jones University.
Cristina Sirianni of Warrenton was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Bucknell University.
Gretchen Thomas of Warrenton was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Lebanon Valley College.
William Rasmussen of Warrenton was named to the spring 2020 dean’s commendation list at Gettysburg College.
Payton O’Hara of Warrenton was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at The College of Saint Rose.
Chad Haga of Warrenton graduated from The University of Alabama with a Bachelor of Science degree in commerce and business administration.
Madison Fitzpatrick of Warrenton was named to the fall 2020 provost’s list at Hofstra University.
Daniel Jones of Warrenton was named to the fall 2020 dean’s honor list at Cedarville University.
Mary Gibson of Catlett was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Palmer College of Chiropractic.
Jeremy Halbrook of Warrenton was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Piedmont College.
Matthew Heller of Warrenton was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Rochester Institute of Technology.
Warrenton residents who have been named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at The University of Alabama include James Damato, Gehrig Faircloth, Daniela Simmons, Gabriela Simmons, Mark Zitzmann and Alexandra Brill.
Paul Cruikshak of Warrenton was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Susquehanna University.
Davis Flikeid of Warrenton was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at the University of Delaware.
Ethan Purrington of Warrenton was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Wheaton College.
Philip St. Jean and Tom St. Jean of Warrenton were named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Grove City College.
Ryan Lasher of Warrenton was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Wilkes University.
Kelsey Shrum of Bealeton was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Coastal Carolina University.
Warrenton residents who have been named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Coastal Carolina University include Hannah Boone, Morgan Folsom, Makena Pierce and Joseph Randall.
Paige Hockman of Bealeton was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Shenandoah University.
Zachary Hirmer, Jr. of Goldvein was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Shenandoah University.
Trevor Berg of Casanova was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Shenandoah University.
Danielle Crouch of Delaplane was named to the fall 2020 dean’s and president’s lists at Shenandoah University.
Warrenton residents who have been named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Shenandoah University include Sharon Serrano Diaz, William Tapp, Madailine St. Ledger and Anthony Olsen.
Warrenton residents who have been named to the fall 2020 dean’s and president’s lists at Shenandoah University include Amanda Box, Wayne Romero, Allyssa Space and Kara Gilpin.
Emelie Boucher of Hume was named to the fall 2020 president’s list at James Madison University.
Kayla Emery of Remington was named to the fall 2020 president’s list at James Madison University.
Natalie Lorusso of Marshall was named to the fall 2020 president’s list at James Madison University.
Cameron Piper of Catlett was named to the fall 2020 president’s list at James Madison University.
Erin Sonnenburg of Broad Run was named to the fall 2020 president’s list at James Madison University.
Warrenton residents who have been named to the fall 2020 president’s list at James Madison University include Megan Barlowe, Declan Downey, Caitlyn Hewitt, Ashley Lehman, William Schmidt, Catherine Tharp, Garrett Trimble and Claire Walker.
Warrenton residents who have been named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at James Madison University include Lacey Adams, Jeremiah Alexander, Lucy Arnold, Natalie Burns, Michael Chiccehitto, Olivia Conte, Amanda Deliee, Mykala Dittmar, Joseph Evans, Kelsey Gastley, Camden Gillespie, Alex Hernandez, Madison Hollingsworth, Kelly Jorgensen, Austin Latimer, Michael LeMar, Sydney May, Janille Olario, Pooja Parbaia, Katelyn Pascoe, Matthew Proctor, MacKenna Regenbogen, Jarod Reichel, Kevin Runaldue, Debra Stuart, Tyler Thompson, Andrew Toske and Alexander Wollard.
Marshall residents who have been named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at James Madison University include Carleigh Cordova, James Dunton, Randen Jones, Trace Jones, Josephine Maalouf and Katherine Warren.
The Plains residents who have been named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at James Madison University include Cynthia Cortes Flores and Anna Lee.
Bealeton residents who have been named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at James Madison University include Cassandra Dehn, Michael Gesiotto, Kaleigh Phelps and Anna Reed.
Broad Run residents who have been named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at James Madison University include Emmalee Kerns-Stokes, Scott Stevenson and Mary Van Hook.
Catlett residents who have been named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at James Madison University include Fiona Linton, Sean McElroy, Amanda Newville and Matthew Springman.
Mollie Frazier of Rectortown was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at James Madison University.
Maria Fuentes of Remington was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at James Madison University.
Jacob Mattson of Midland was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at James Madison University.
Lauren Shutt of Sumerduck was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at James Madison University.
Neil Wagner of Markham was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at James Madison University.
Alison Croushorn of Bealeton graduated from James Madison University with a degree in communication sciences and disorders.
Emelie Boucher of Hume graduated from James Madison University with a degree in nursing.
Warrenton residents who graduated from James Madison University include Brianna Smoot who earned a degree in biology, Jenna Sweitzer who earned a degree in mathematics, Sophia Squif who earned a degree in hospitality management, Diane Kallighan who earned a degree in justice studies, Debra Stuart who earned a degree in management, Helen Whitney who earned a degree in nursing, Sung Dye who earned a degree in nursing and Sydney Pence who earned a degree in public policy and administration.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.