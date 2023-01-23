Auburn Middle School 7th grader Eve Lewis beat more than 40 of the best elementary and middle school spellers in Fauquier County to become the division’s spelling bee champion on Saturday, Jan. 23.
“I can’t wait to tell my friends when I get back to school,” a jubilant Lewis said after the spelling bee, held at Fauquier High School. “This is the best weekend ever,” she said, holding a large trophy. She gets to keep it for the weekend before it goes on display at her school.
Lewis and second-place winner Lucas Weeks, a 7th grader at Marshall Middle School, engaged in numerous nail-biting rounds, spelling “osmosis,” “laconic,” “fluoride,” “affluent” and many other words before Lewis emerged as the winner in the 22nd round on competition by spelling the word “tubular” correctly.
Lewis advances to the regional competition coming up in February in Fredericksburg, Virginia. The winner of the regional competition will go on to compete in the Scripps National Spelling Bee, which will be held atGaylord National Resort and Convention Center in National Harbor, Maryland, starting May 30.
Lewis said she had spent time over the past month studying words in a multi-page packet given to all spelling bee competitors to help them prepare. However, she said she was already generally good at spelling. Reading the words in her packet helped them to stick in her head.
Her hardest word was “armoire” she said, and her winning word, tubular, was easier than that.
The words students are given to spell are chosen at random. All were from the Merriam-Webster Dictionary. Students could ask to have a word repeated and could ask to have it used in a sentence or defined before they attempted to spell it.
Once a letter came out of their mouths, competitors couldn’t take it back. That made concentration a key asset. By round eight of the competition, only two spellers remained: Lewis and Weeks.
Lewis’ mother, Jennifer, compiled a list of words Lewis had to try to spell on her way to the first-place trophy. They included shortfall, decide, horseradish, tactically, villainous, temperament, radioscopy, armoire, isonomy, deloul, milliner, amyloid, basalt, osmosis, fluoride, affluent, embezzlement, subliminal, brochure and finally, tubular.
