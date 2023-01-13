Applications for admission to Mountain Vista Governor’s School are now available in high school counseling offices. Applications are available in English or Spanish. Completed applications are due in students’ school counseling offices by March 3.
Mountain Vista Governor’s School is a regional program for academically talented and highly motivated 10th, 11th and 12th grade students. Science, mathematics, humanities and research courses are uniquely integrated to provide a college-level, project-based learning environment.
Prospective students and parents/guardians are invited to attend a virtual information meeting on the governor’s school. Faculty and staff will be there to talk about the program and answer questions.
The informational meeting will start at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 25. Join the Zoom meeting at: https://vccs.zoom.us/j/82642629945.The meeting will be recorded and posted to the governor’s school webpage. For more information about the Mountain Vista Governor’s School, please visit www.mvgshome.org or call 540-347-6237.
