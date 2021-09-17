Editor's note

The Fauquier Times welcomes all letters to the editor, but will only print opinions that have a direct and strong connection to Fauquier County.
All letters are fact-checked; after submission the editor may contact you for clarification or original source material if there is a question.
Please avoid personal attacks and remember, our readers are your neighbors.
Keep submissions to about 500 words; send letters to rearl@fauquier.com or The Fauquier Times, 41 Culpeper St., Warrenton, Virginia 20186.
Thank you,
Robin Earl, managing editor
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.