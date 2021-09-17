You have permission to edit this article.
Editor's note

  • 0
LETTER: A letterbox with the inscription Letter to the editor

The Fauquier Times welcomes all letters to the editor, but will only print opinions that have a direct and strong connection to Fauquier County.

All letters are fact-checked; after submission the editor may contact you for clarification or original source material if there is a question.

Please avoid personal attacks and remember, our readers are your neighbors.

Keep submissions to about 500 words; send letters to rearl@fauquier.com or The Fauquier Times, 41 Culpeper St., Warrenton, Virginia 20186.

Thank you,

Robin Earl, managing editor

