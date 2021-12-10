EDITORIAL: Working together to provide Fauquier-centric commentary

The Fauquier Times tightened up its requirements for letters to the editor; they were published in the Sept. 15 edition.
- Letters must be fewer than about 500 words. (On rare occasions, the letter writer will be allowed a few more words to complete their thoughts – at the editor’s discretion.)
- Letters must be accurate and verifiable. (Links to corroborating materials are appreciated.)
- Letters may not attack another individual.
- Letters must be about a local issue.
This last requirement has been the trickiest for contributors – and for your editor too, apparently. I slipped up last week and allowed a non-Fauquier-centric letter on the opinion page. My fault. I need to do better.
A decade ago, letters to the editor addressed a lack of street cleaning in Marshall or a disagreement with a decision by the board of supervisors. Kudos for a local teacher or business were common topics.
But immigration on the southern border or critical race theory allegedly being taught in Utah schools were not.
Welcome to the new normal.
Even while national and global politics dominate social discourse more and more, the Fauquier Times will not print letters on topics that do not directly relate to Fauquier County. Doing so does not further our mission as Fauquier County’s newspaper.
When we receive a letter that does not meet our requirements in some way, in most cases we contact the letter writer and let them know why we cannot print it in its current form. The letter writer will often choose to revise the letter accordingly.
Sometimes the piece will go back and forth several times until the letter meets the stated standard. It is meant to be a respectful dialogue between editor and writer, aimed at making the communication less rambling, more accurate and appropriate for our readers.
Frequently, the letter writer will express appreciation for the editor’s help in making the letter better targeted to its audience than when first submitted.
The process takes time and effort from both parties, but if it ends in a new understanding and a printable letter, it’s a win.
If not, the writer has other forums where they can share their views.In recent years, it has become commonplace to attack a person’s character or background when there is a disagreement on principle. We see it every day during “citizen’s time” at school board, town and county meetings and on the pages of social media.
And we see it sometimes from letter writers who do not agree with the paper’s policies attack our character, intelligence or lack of “courage” to print what they perceive as “the truth.”
That’s OK, we can take it. But it doesn’t change our commitment to local news and commentary.
As we attempt to navigate the minefields of misinformation and provide accurate, relevant information to Fauquier County residents, we realize we are far from perfect – as proven on last week’s editorial page.
But still, the vast majority of readers appreciate our efforts and let us know through their continued support. We couldn’t be more grateful.
We welcome your letters to the editor. Keep it concise, keep it accurate, keep it local.
