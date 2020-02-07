Even as Fauquier County School Board members inched toward consensus Monday night on a plan to renovate and expand the county’s middle schools, there was an uncomfortable acknowledgement that the process has been painful and enduring. Over the last three years, decisions have been made … and un-made … and re-made … as new information comes to light.
It’s a sticky problem and no solution is perfect. School board members must consider cost, bus route ramifications, big questions about security or the need for trailers (learning cottages) and smaller ones about whether a new road would affect the size of ballfields.
And with each passing year without a decision, the cost goes up. Tick … tick.
By the time the expansion projects are done – three or more years from now – will all the schools be at capacity anyway?
Some questions are completely outside the school division’s control. What housing developments will come online and where will they be? Could proffers be used to pay for school seats? Will state laws change to create new, unforeseen issues?
It is encouraging to see that as the school board members and staff wrestle with these issues, they always remember to ask: “How will this decision affect instruction? Is this consistent with our student-centric approach? Is this choice fair and equitable to all students?”
School board members could be forgiven for wanting to avoid the nightmare that is redistricting. In the meeting Monday, board members and school staffers suggested various options for moving students from one school to another.
We paraphrase option 4: “We can move 300 students from Taylor Middle to Cedar Lee after the expansion there. If we expand Auburn Middle at the same time, we could move 200 or 300 students out of the Central schools to Auburn. Then we could move all the central school kids to one school while we renovate the other.”
It’s like a game of dominoes that starts with the renovation and expansion of Cedar Lee Middle School in Bealeton. Each move sets another in motion.
The stakes are high. Everyone in the room knows that they are talking about real children, real families who don’t want to be moved away from their friends and support networks. No one wants their child to have a longer bus route, or be in a bigger school where they’ll perhaps get less attention.
Minor redistrictings – ones that shift one or two subdivisions of families from one school zone to another – are awful. The redistricting that will be required in our current scenario is awful X 10.
Of course, the other elephant in the room (there are several) is which central district school (Taylor Middle School or Warrenton Middle School) will be renovated to be used as a school and which will be reconfigured to be used for other purposes.
William C. Taylor High School alumni who graduated from the county’s first black high school have had a presence at board meetings for years, listening for a hint at which way the board will lean. They understand Taylor Middle School’s historical significance and would like it to remain as an educational institution, if not as a traditional school, then as a Head Start facility or an alternative school.
In every school board meeting for the last year, discussion has carefully steered away from this question until other decisions have been made. It is the last domino.
Monday night, the Taylor alumni heard that the two new school board members – Susan Pauling of Center District and Stephanie Litter-Reber of Lee District – validated their concerns. Earsaline Anderson said after the meeting, “I’m feeling a little more positive. I have hope.”
The School Board may announce the contractor for the Cedar Lee renovation and expansion after a meeting this Thursday. As the design and construction phases begin, the dominoes begin to fall.
(0) comments
