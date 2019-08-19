Sgt. Maj. Eddie Wines of the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office agreed to an interview about his 45 years of police work the day after his final shift as a full-time patrol officer. Even though it was his first day “off,” he put on his uniform and suggested the interview take place in his “office” – the one with four wheels and a siren.
Sitting behind the wheel of his squad car, where he’s always felt most comfortable, he admitted he was heartbroken. Wine’s got 16 days of leave before he is officially retired, and believes he’ll need every bit of it – and more -- to get used to it. “It’s hard,” he said. “This was my life. I love this job.”
Wines will be 70 in September, and although Fauquier County does not have a mandatory retirement age, the Virginia Retirement System says he can no longer work full-time and receive benefits. He said, “Sheriff (Bob) Mosier wants me to come back and work part-time. We’ll see.”
Mosier said he’s in a unique position. “When I started with the sheriff’s office as a deputy, Eddie was my corporal. Fast-forward to now, and I’m his sheriff. I’ve been grateful to work with him in both capacities.”
Mosier added, “One thing about Eddie that everybody knew was that he always had your back. You didn’t have to be concerned if he was there next to you.” Wines is the longest-serving officer in the sheriff’s office’s history.
Mosier pointed out that when he became sheriff, he created the position of sergeant major especially for Wines. It’s unique, he said, because the sergeant major can cross all divisions of the sheriff’s office – patrol (with SROs and community outreach, as well as animal control), court security and civil, drug and special operations, jail services and the sheriff’s emergency response team. “Eddie can go to any division and make on-the-spot corrections. He can make something happen right then. That position was his alone.”
Mosier said he does not have any plans to move anyone else into that role.
Emotion doesn’t come easy for Sgt. Maj. Eddie Wines. “When you are on the job, you can’t show any emotion. People used to say I was made of stone, that I don’t have feelings. I have feelings, but you can’t show them in this job. I’ve seen some hard times over the years, but you just handle the situation. When it’s over, then you can go off by yourself and deal with your feelings. To do this job, you’ve got to love it. And you’ve got to have heart.”
The early days
Wines first put on a uniform at the age of 25, on Aug. 15, 1974. He was a deputy under Sheriff Luther Cox and he worked under four other sheriffs since: Ashby Olinger, Joe Higgs, Charlie Ray Fox and Mosier.
Wines said when he started as a deputy the county had fewer people and more two-lane roads than it does now. Until Sheriff Higgs instituted a civil process division and a jail division, sheriff’s deputies handled duties at the jail and in the courts as well as patrol duties. Wines remembered, “There were 22 of us when I started. Now there are more than 180 in the sheriff’s office.”
He said that during those early days, Luther Cox had an important influence on him. “He was a big man, 6 foot 4, and well over 200 pounds.” Wines held his two hands together to show the size of one of Cox’s. “He told me, ‘Boy, you got to slow down and be careful. Look around and see what’s going on around you. Pay attention.’”
Mosier shared an addendum to that story. He said that in an effort to further encourage Wines to “slow down,” Cox had a bicycle placed in the truck of Wines’ squad car and the deputy was assigned to patrol Marshall for a week on that bike.
Nevertheless, Cox’s speech made an impression on the young lawman, and Wines believes that maybe everyone should take Cox’s advice. “A lot of people can’t deal with their problems,” he said. “Everyone is moving so fast. You can see how fast the pace is. (U.S.) 29 is like NASCAR. When I stop them, they always say, ‘I wasn’t speeding.’ I would like to have a nickel for every time I heard that.’”
He said patrol officers see a lot more drug calls than they used to, and mental health calls are numerous. “We probably get two or three a day,” he said.
“Deputies have to deal with more these days, a lot more than traffic stops and law enforcement. We have to be lawyers, doctors, social workers and occasionally, babysitters.” He added, “We see a lot more domestic disputes, too. I don’t know why.”
Stories from the road
Wines has handled a lot of calls in his 45 years, but a few stand out. “We had a call for a violent domestic down between Midland and Bealeton. It was at a farm. I don’t know how she crawled out of the house, she had been beaten so badly. He hit her with a baseball bat.”
Wines and another deputy went to try to get the man out of the house, but he had a rifle. “He started shooting. We tried to talk him out of the house. Finally, one of us went in through the window and snuck up on him. We didn’t have a swat team back then.”
The veteran officer said that being in law enforcement comes with genuine risks. “I think we all feel it. You never know what to expect. Sometimes you can talk your way out of a situation, sometimes you have to use other methods. But you can’t let it bother you. You have to do what you have to do. I’ve gotten bruised, been in a few fights, but I’ve been lucky.”
Another of Wines’ more memorable rescue efforts took place on U.S. 17, on the side of the road near Marsh Run Trailer Park in Bealeton. “There were two women in the car. The one in the back seat was having a baby. I called the rescue squad, but in those days, they were all volunteer so they took longer to get there. The baby didn’t wait.
“I didn’t know what I was doing,” he said. “I helped deliver the baby,” but he admitted, “the woman did most of the work. The woman who was giving birth was screaming in pain and the other woman was just screaming. I told her to breathe and to push. When he was born, I laid that baby on her chest.” Even after a couple of decades, Wines still seems a little shaken by that particular ordeal.
Honoring 45 years of service
Wines spent Thursday, Aug. 15 -- his last day -- in his patrol car. He said, “I mostly rode around. I drove up to Marshall to say goodbye to some people, down to Remington. I drove up to Paris Mountain and sat and thought for a while. It wasn’t exciting.”
When he got back to the sheriff’s office, his final sign off was broadcast over the airwaves. It was an emotional moment, for the colleagues and well-wishers who gathered to applaud his years of service, and for the man of stone. He admits he teared up.
What would he say to any new recruits? “Slow down and pay attention. Wear your badge with pride and honor. That’s what I’ve done for 45 years. I want you all to do the job the best that you can, and then go home safe at night. That would make me happy if they could do that.”
