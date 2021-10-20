Earthquake readiness exercise scheduled for Thursday

The Fauquier County Office of Emergency Management is requesting that county residents to participate in an earthquake readiness excise at 10:21 a.m. Thursday. Oct. 21.
The annual "Great Shake Out" is meant to encourage individuals, schools, businesses and other organizations across the country to "update emergency plans and supplies and to secure your space in order to prevent damage and injuries." More information about the program can be found here.
"It is a great opportunity to practice emergency procedures you should take in the event of an earthquake," said a press release from Fauquier Emergency Management. "This exercise can be performed at home, work, or anywhere it's safe to do so."
Residents are asked to take a minute to "drop, cover and hold on." More detailed instructions for the drill can be found here.
