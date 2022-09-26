A state-funded redistricting voter notice mailing was sent to all Fauquier County voters on or about Sept. 19. The notice resembles an oversized postcard.
These are voters’ official voter cards, and reflects federal, state and local redistricting changes.
Additionally, if voters received a redistricting notice in the mail for someone that no longer lives at that residence address or who is deceased, voters are asked to write on the notice either “return to sender, not at this address” or, if deceased, “return to sender, voter deceased.”
The press release explained, “Getting this returned mail will allow our office to flag the voter’s record to be included in the annual federal list maintenance process authorized under the National Voter Registration Act.”
