Eagle Scout applicant Kyle Vitayanuvatti and his crew of fellow Scouts and their dads built a bridge over a stream at Camellia Tree Farm in Goldvein last month. Camellia Blackwell-Taffel is the owner of the farm, a 72-acre art, nature, wildlife and technology center.
The new bridge was constructed across a stream in the Loblolly Pine Forest, one of two adjacent forests on the tree farm. The bridge will make the forest trail handicap accessible for trail and ground maintenance. It will also help everyone access educational programs the tree farm holds for recovering U.S. armed services veterans, Fauquier County Public School students and adults as well as senior groups that participate in the forestry and environmental programs at the tree farm. The visits are arranged through partnerships with the Virginia Department of Forestry, Virginia Forest Foundation, Virginia Tech, American Forest Foundation and Future Farmers of America.
Scoutmaster Chuck Hare mentored Kyle through the project. He managed a crew of four other Boy Scouts and their dads to build the 32-foot-long by 8-foot-wide vehicle/walking bridge.
The crew members who assisted in designing and building the bridge were: Kyle's dad Michael Vitayanuvatti, Scoutmaster Hare, Eagle Scout (1962) Sherman D. Taffel, Jonathan Hare, John Reynolds, Jonathan Reynolds, Peter Rummel, Tyler Thompson and Matt Thompson.
Materials and supplies for the project were provided by Lowes at a discounted price.
