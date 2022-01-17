The 2022 regular session of the Virginia General Assembly began Jan. 12 and is scheduled to last 60 days. Democrats hold a 21-19 majority in the Senate of Virginia (Republican Lt. Gov. Winsome Sears is the tie-breaking vote) and Republicans hold a 52-48 majority in the House of Delegates. Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) was inaugurated Jan. 15, giving Republicans the upper hand in Richmond.
All Fauquier County residents are represented in the state senate by Va. Sen. Jill Holtzman Vogel (R-27th). In the House of Delegates, some Fauquier residents are represented by Del. Michael Webert (R-18th), others by Del. Elizabeth Guzman (D-31st) and others by Del. Phillip Scott (R-88th).
Summarized below is each piece of legislation for which a member of Fauquier's legislative delegation is a “chief patron” or “chief co-patron.” The full text and current status of each bill can be found at lis.virginia.gov. The "Who's my legislator?" online tool can be found here.
Va. Sen. Jill Holtzman Vogel (R-27th)
Vogel’s legislative office can be reached at 804-698-7527 or district27@senate.virginia.gov.
With narrow exceptions, this bill would ban the use by state prisons of solitary confinement, defined in the bill as confinement in a cell alone or with one other person for at least 20 hours per day.
S.B. 319: Charitable institutions and associations; local appropriations to faith-based organizations
This bill would allow local governments to give public funds to nonprofit religious organizations “that provide community services in the locality for nonreligious purposes and regardless of recipients’ faith affiliation.”
This bill would define legally a “mini-truck” — a four-wheel electric-powered vehicle — and permit that type of vehicle to be operated on highways with a speed limit of 55 m.p.h. or less.
This bill would define “autism spectrum disorder” for health insurance purposes using the definition listed in the latest edition of the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders of the American Psychiatric Association.
This bill would amend the charter of the town of The Plains to coincide with a recent state law moving town elections from May to November.
This bill would repeal a law that makes a person immune to prosecution for some drug- and alcohol-related offenses if that person reports an overdose and seeks emergency medical attention. Vogel’s bill would instead allow prosecutors to offer a “first offender deferred disposition program or drug treatment court docket program” to a person meeting those criteria.
This bill would amend the Virginia Freedom of Information Act’s definition of “public record” to exclude a person’s membership in a 501(c) nonprofit and any information that “affords a basis for inferring directly or indirectly personal characteristics.” It would also forbid, in some cases, state agencies from asking for the personal information of an organization’s “members, supporters, volunteers, or donors.”
This bill would allow non-government entities to be paid from the Emergency Shelters Upgrade Assistance Grant Fund for work on maintenance and upgrades for emergency shelters.
This bill would expand the State Board of Elections from five members to eight. The board would be split evenly between Republicans and Democrats; currently, the sitting governor’s party holds a 3-2 majority by law. Vogel’s bill would also take away from the governor the power to appoint the state commissioner of elections, instead giving that authority to the board.
This bill “requires the Department of Criminal Justice Services to establish training standards for law-enforcement personnel regarding the recognition, prevention and reporting of human trafficking.”
This bill would make several changes to the administration of elections in Virginia.
First, it would apply the Virginia Personnel Act — which outlines “a system of personnel administration based on merit principles and objective methods” — to the state’s chief deputy of elections and the confidential assistant for policy or administration.
Like Senate Bill 371, this bill would expand the size of the State Board of Elections and split that board evening between Republicans and Democrats. This bill, however, would create a six-member board. Like, S.B. 371, this bill would also take away from the governor the power to appoint the state commissioner of elections, instead giving that authority to the board.
This bill would also increase the scrutiny of voter registration rolls. It would require the state, for instance, “to conduct periodic assessments to ensure that voters are assigned to the correct state legislative and congressional districts based on their residential addresses.” The state registrar of vital records would be required to submit a weekly list of people who had died “to promptly remove deceased persons from the voter registration system;” currently, those lists are submitted monthly.
This bill would also reinstate the requirement to present a photo identification before voting; the photo-identification requirement was first enacted by the General Assembly in 2012 but repealed in 2020.
S.J. 32: Constitutional amendment (first reference); Literary Fund; exemption for certain asset forfeiture
This joint resolution would propose a constitutional amendment directing that assets seized in criminal sex-trafficking cases be used for “providing treatment or specialized services to victims of sex trafficking.” Currently, money seized in all criminal cases is deposited into a state public education fund.
Del. Michael Webert (R-18th)
Webert’s legislative office can be reached at 804-698-1018 or DelMWebert@house.virginia.gov.
This bill would add shellfish farming as a by-right use of leased waters in the Chesapeake Bay.
This bill would remove the ability of a registered voter to request to have an absentee ballot sent to them by default for each election.
This bill would authorize local school divisions to use the “Measure of Academic Progress” test, created by the Portland, Oregon-based nonprofit NWEA, to measure student improvement in reading and math from grades three to eight.
H.B. 198: Absentee voting; permanent absentee voter list; annual notice required; reasons for removal
This bill would require that local registrars send an annual notice to registered voters who have requested to receive an absentee ballot by mail for each election. The bill would also require that a voter who had previously been on the permanent-absentee voting list to be taken off that list if “the voter offers to vote absentee in person.”
This bill would allow counties and cities to relax the criteria for tax-delinquent land to remain in a tax-deferment conservation-easement program.
This bill exempts from taxation a limited liability company that has as its sole “member” a tax-exempt legal entity.
This bill would require that school divisions that do not offer full-time in-person instruction issue, upon request, a “voucher” to a student to “to cover the expenses of providing in-person instruction in an alternative setting.”
By changing the definition of a “small” solar energy generation facility from 150 to 20 megawatts of output, this bill would require any project greater than 20 megawatts to gain approval from the State Corporation Commission instead of submitting an expedited application through the Department of Environmental Quality. Currently, only projects above 150 megawatts need an SCC permit.
This bill would narrow the definition of a “qualified education loan servicer.”
This bill would require that, before a “small renewable energy project” is approved by the Department of Energy Quality, the applicant conduct a study to confirm that the project will have no “significant adverse impact on wildlife, historic resources, prime agricultural soils or forest lands.” If the project is found to have a potential adverse impact, the applicant would be required to submit a mitigation plan with a three-month public-hearing period.
H.B. 207: Evaluation of legislation increasing or beginning regulation of an occupation; committee chairman
This bill would change the review process for proposed legislation directing the Department of Professional and Occupational Regulation to “to increase or begin regulation of an occupation.”
This bill would create a “Department of Regulatory Innovation,” headed by a director answerable to the governor, and “Virginia Regulatory Sandbox Program” under the new department’s auspices.
“Regulatory sandboxes” were first popularized in the United Kingdom to allow start-up financial institutions — so-called “fintech” companies — to experiment with financial products not permitted under current banking regulations. A handful of U.S. states have enacted similar programs.
Webert’s bill would direct the new department to “create a framework for analyzing the risk level to the health, safety and financial well-being of consumers related to permanently removing or temporarily waiving laws and regulations that may be inhibiting the creation or success of new and existing businesses or industries.” Businesses would be subject to a lengthy application process before being approved to participate in the “sandbox” program.
This bill would allow credit unions to “engage in any additional activity, service or other practice that is authorized for a federally chartered credit union and that has not otherwise been authorized for a state-chartered credit union.”
This bill would require the state to set targets for each executive branch agency to reduce, maintain or increase “regulations and regulatory requirements.”
H.B. 922: Virginia FinTech Regulatory Sandbox Program; temporary product testing; consumer protections
This bill, related to House Bill 208, would create the “Virginia FinTech Regulatory Sandbox Program,” which allows participants to temporarily test a financial product or service on a limited basis without otherwise being licensed or authorized to conduct such business.”
This bill amends the 178-page law passed last year that phases in legalized marijuana use and retail sales in Virginia. Webert’s bill would place regulation of retail marijuana sales under the Virginia Cannabis Control Authority, which in turn would be made part of the Department of Public Safety and Homeland Security.
This bill would allow the owner of a majority interest in a parcel of real estate to file an application to a land-use tax-deferment program on behalf of the owners of a minority stake.
This bill would reinstate the requirement to show photo identification to vote in any election; the photo-identification requirement was first enacted by the General Assembly in 2012 but repealed in 2020. The bill would allow a person who does not present photo identification to sign a legal document affirming that they are entitled to vote and to cast a provisional ballot.
This bill would lower temporarily the tax rate on gasoline from 26.2 cents per gallon to 21.2 cents, and on diesel fuel from 27 cents to 20.2 cents. The rates would return to their previous level as of July 1, 2023. Going forward, the rates would increase each year based on the national consumer price index.
Del. Elizabeth Guzman (D-31st)
Guzman’s legislative office can be reached at 804-698-1031 or DelEGuzman@house.virginia.gov.
This bill would require employers to offer paid sick leave to some home health workers, including those employed by state and local government agencies.
This bill would amend Virginia Workers’ Compensation Act to make employees eligible for workers’ compensation for “injuries from conditions resulting from repetitive and sustained physical stressors, including repetitive and sustained motions, exertions, posture stress, contact stresses, vibration, or noise.”
H.B. 1004: Selective Service; Two-Year College Transfer Grant; Virginia Tuition Assistance Grant Program
This bill would remove the current requirement that a person register for the federal Selective Service program to be eligible for the state’s Two-Year College Transfer Grant and Tuition Assistance Grant Program.
This bill would change when a teacher employed on probationary contract terms would be eligible for a continuing contract and when a teacher must give their notice before resigning.
This bill would create a work group to conduct a study on the presence of several chemical compounds in drinking water across the state.
This bill would amend the Virginia Overtime Wage Act to require that employers pay overtime for “work performed at home, travel time, waiting time and training and probationary periods.” It would also allow an employee, during a probationary period of employment, to elect to receive compensatory time instead of overtime pay.
H.B. 1022: Certain public elementary and secondary school students; excused absences; attendance at pow wow
This bill would allow public-school students who are members of a recognized Native American nation to receive an excused absence to attend a “tribal nation's pow wow gathering.”
This bill would allow local school divisions to incorporate into the curriculum “age-appropriate elements of effective and evidence-based programs on the prevention, recognition and awareness of human trafficking of children” in middle and elementary schools.
H.B. 1026: Superintendent of Public Instruction; establishment of the Digital Citizenship, Internet Safety
This bill would require each school division to create a “Digital Citizenship, Internet Safety, and Media Literacy Advisory Council” to promote safe internet practices for school children.
This bill would waive the entry fee to state parks for military veterans.
H.B. 1041: Public institutions of higher education; in-state tuition; children of active duty service members
This bill would make the children of military members — both active-duty and veterans — eligible for in-state tuition at public state colleges if the military member has filed taxes in Virginia for at least two years; under current law, 10 years of tax returns are required.
This bill would require the state to pay for the burial costs for the spouse of any member of the U.S. military — either active-duty or veteran — at a cemetery operated by the Department of Veteran Services.
This bill would make tax-exempt up to $40,000 of a military veteran’s pension after that person is at least 65 years old.
H.B. 1098 Department of Medical Assistance Services; payment of medical assistance for obesity prevention
This bill would direct the Virginia Department of Medical Assistance Services (Virginia Medicaid) to study “recommendations related to the payment of medical assistance for obesity prevention and other obesity-related services.”
This bill would reinstate through 2032 a law that expired in 2019 allowing employers to deduct from their taxable income up to $50,000 of expenses related to remote work.
This bill would create a “Virginia Children’s Cabinet” to advise the governor “regarding policies to improve the health and well-being of children in the Commonwealth.”
This bill would set the minimum school division staffing funded by the state based on the number of English-learning students enrolled.
This joint resolution would direct the Virginia Department of Education “to study the root causes of public school bus driver shortages and the working conditions of public school bus drivers.”
Del. Phillip Scott (R-88th)
Scott’s legislative office can be reached at 804-698-1088 or delpscott@house.virginia.gov.
This bill would reinstate the requirement to show photo identification to vote in any election; the photo-identification requirement was first enacted by the General Assembly in 2012 but repealed in 2020. The bill would allow a person who does not present photo identification to sign a legal document affirming that they are entitled to vote and to cast a provisional ballot.
This bill would reduce the in-person absentee voting period to 14 days preceding Election Day, down from the current 45 days. The bill would require that in-person voting be available Monday through Saturday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. in the two weeks leading up to an election.
This bill would enable a special license plate issued to a disabled military veteran to be transferred to their surviving spouse in the case of the veteran’s death, so long as the spouse has not remarried.
This bill would remove the current requirement for any child “enrolled in a publicly funded provider” to participate in the Virginia Kindergarten Readiness Program — or “any other program for the assessment of the child's cognitive ability, development, learning, or readiness for kindergarten” — unless required by federal law.
This bill would reinstate the requirement to present a photo identification card before voting; if a person does not have a photo identification, the state would be required to issue one for free upon request. This bill would also reduce the in-person absentee balloting period from 45 days to 10 days and tighten restrictions on absentee voting by mail.
This bill would eliminate the requirement that a person obtain a permit to carry a concealed handgun, so long as that person would qualify for a concealed handgun permit.
This bill would require that the state boards of medicine, dentistry and nursing to license a health professional who has already been licensed, certified or registered in another state.
H.B. 982: Education Savings Account Program established; Education Improvement Scholarships Tax Credits
This bill would establish a publicly funded “Education Savings Account Program” for parents to use to educate their children “in a setting and a manner other than full-time education in a public school.”
H.B. 983: Provision of abortion; abortion on the basis of genetic disorder, sex, or ethnicity prohibited
This bill includes several measures that would limit access to abortion. It would prohibit nurse practitioners from performing abortions; it would require women wishing to have an abortion to first be subject to an ultrasound; it would define clinics that perform five or more abortions per month as “hospitals” for regulatory purposes and it would make it a felony criminal offense to perform an abortion that “is sought solely and exclusively on account of a genetic disorder, the sex, or the ethnicity of the unborn child.”
This bill would require local school divisions to allow parents to opt their children out of being exposed to “instructional material that includes sexually explicit content.”
This bill would prohibit the governor or the state health department from requiring anyone to wear a mask or a face covering. It would also prohibit private businesses from requiring masks or face coverings on their premises.
This bill would place a 30-day limit on executive orders issued by a governor unless the General Assembly, by a two-thirds majority in both chambers, approves an extension.
This bill would exempt any business with 10 or fewer employees from the requirement to pay workers at least the state’s minimum hourly wage; the federal minimum wage requirement would still apply to these businesses. The General Assembly passed in 2020 a law to phase in a higher minimum wage in Virginia than the federal minimum wage, which has not been increased since 2009. The Virginia minimum wage is currently $11 per hour, set to increase to $15 per hour by 2026.
This bill would direct the Department of Medical Assistant Services (Virginia Medicaid) “to study options for and develop a plan to implement a process by which recipients of medical assistance services shall receive payments that may be used to purchase over-the-counter medications and medical supplies prescribed by an authorized prescriber directly in a retail setting.”
This bill would amend the state’s criminal code. It would allow a court to order that a person convicted of involuntary manslaughter while driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol pay child support if the victim was a parent or legal guardian of a child.
This bill removes the current requirement that a person surrender their firearms within 24 hours of being served with a protective order. It also allows a person subject to a protective order to “possess any firearm while in his place of residence that was possessed by such person at the time of service.”
H.B. 1067: Enhanced Nutrient Removal Certainty Program; Fredericksburg wastewater treatment facility
This bill would add the Fredericksburg wastewater treatment facility to the list of priority projects for a state program intended to remove pollutants from the Chesapeake Bay watershed.
