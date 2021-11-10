Dynamic community partnerships are supporting veterans

In early summer 2021, the Regional Transportation Collaborative was formed to create a partnership of organizations that address transportation requests by people in need. The RTC includes the Foothills Area Mobility System, founded in 2017 to meet transportation needs in the five-county region of Orange, Madison, Rappahannock, Culpeper and Fauquier counties.
The RTC recently was able to coordinate a life-changing solution for an elderly Vietnam veteran.
On Oct. 14, FAMS mobility coordinator Penelope Thompson received a call about a Vietnam veteran in need of a ride to a doctor’s appointment. She said, “I was about to put him in touch with VolTran, which provides transportation for Fauquier County residents needing transportation services.”
But during the call, she learned the veteran was wheelchair bound and did not have a ramp leading from any home doorways. While FAMS can accommodate requests for individuals in a wheelchair thanks to a wheelchair-equipped van, helping to move the wheelchair down a flight of steps was outside of the services it could provide.
Thompson said that in the case of this veteran, several times each week the veteran’s son or daughter-in-law took time off work to drive from Maryland to assist his nurses in moving his wheelchair down the stairs from his front door so that he could go to his doctor’s appointments.
Thompson began reaching out to community resources for support services that would benefit the veteran, including Yesenia Reyes with the PATH Foundation, and turned to her FAMS team to see what help could be offered to the veteran’s family.
Within hours of the initial call, Thompson was connected to Janelle Huffman, Battle Buddy coordinator with Hero’s Bridge. Thompson asked if Hero’s Bridge could assist with building a ramp for this veteran to give him greater independence to leave the house and accept transportation services.
Huffman confirmed that the veteran met Hero’s Bridge eligibility requirements; that he was 65 years or older and a veteran. “Hero’s Bridge offers a Homefront program to address needs just like this,” said Huffman.
“We believe in helping with the hard things; things that aren't getting done for senior veterans. We are grateful for other nonprofits in our area, like FAMS, that alert us to veterans in need and collaborate to make things happen so quickly,” said Molly Brooks, Hero’s Bridge founder and CEO.
Coincidentally, just a week prior to the call from FAMS, Huffman received an email from a local VFW telling her that they had two ramps available. “Knowing we had two ramps ready to install made saying ‘yes’ to the need even easier,” said Huffman.
Just days later, Huffman and Hero’s Bridge volunteer Ed Benson, a member of the VFW, visited the veteran to determine the best location for the ramp.
The Regional Transportation Collaborative was recently awarded a grant from AARP to create the Trusted Community Partnership gold seal, a visual representation of safety that works to overcome two key barriers older adults and individuals with disabilities face when trying to access transportation supports – awareness and trust.
Older adults and individuals with disabilities in need of transportation supports are at a higher risk of falling victim to the many pitfalls in typical system supports, false advertising and people trying to take advantage of their ignorance of rules, rights and regulations or their possible financial or situational desperation.
The gold seal means that services partnered under RTC have been vetted and can be trusted.
