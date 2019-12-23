A Midland property owner’s appeal of a notice of violation for excessive dumping of non-agricultural fill will resume in January.
The Fauquier County Board of Zoning Appeals on Dec. 5 began hearing the appeal of Michael Hawkins, doing business as RCH, LLC with four of five members present. But one of the four present, Mary North Cooper, had to leave 40 minutes into the meeting while Hawkins was still presenting his case.
The remaining BZA members decided to allow Hawkins a few more minutes at the Jan. 2 meeting to wrap up. The board will also consider any additional information submitted by then. Audio of the Dec. 5 meeting was recorded so that the board members not present for all or part of it can review it before the next meeting.
Heather Jenkins, the county’s assistant chief of zoning and development services, led off the meeting by outlining the justification for the county’s issuance of a violation notice.
Jenkins said county staff viewed the project “many times” between July and October and took photos of the work on the property before issuing a notice of violation and order to take corrective action on Oct. 3. Her presentation included an audio recording of machinery at work after nightfall and an apparent oil spill on the ground.
Jenkins characterized the site as an “unregulated, unpermitted landfill.”
In answer to a question from the BZA board, Jenkins said she believes 8,000 cubic yards of fill have been deposited on the property.
The notice of violation states that more than the allowed maximum of 200 cubic yards per day and 4,200 cubic yards per year without a special exception had been exceeded.
The county also says that Hawkins has expanded a non-conforming use of the property without obtaining a special exception and began grading or excavating without a permit.
“The county has not set foot on the property. I don’t know how it came up with those figures,” Hawkins said when it was his time to speak. He said that he is staying within his property and got the required permits from the Department of Forestry and Department of Environmental Quality.
He disputed that an access road he put in is 2 feet higher than neighboring property.
He maintained the “bench terracing” he is doing to create a turf farm constitutes an agricultural exemption to local regulation.
The county began investigating after neighbors complained about a high volume of dump trucks, noise, dust and runoff from the property after work started on the turf farm in May 2017.
Hawkins began bringing in fill when the 56-acre property was owned by Thomas and Jody Schottler. Hawkins continued the dumping after he bought the property from the Schottlers earlier this year. Since then, he has seeded some of the property to grow grass to sell as turf.
A suit the Schottlers and Hawkins filed against Fauquier County challenging the county’s regulations on non-agricultural fill was dismissed in October in Fauquier County Circuit Court.
Reach James Ivancic at jivancic@fauquier.com
