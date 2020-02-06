During execution of a search warrant at a Catlett home at about 8 p.m. Tuesday, police found narcotics and several firearms; some of the firearms were found in a child’s bedroom, according to Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Sgt. James Hartman.
The investigation into the distribution of narcotics in the Catlett area led to three arrests on Feb. 4. A suspect in the narcotics case was arrested and, Hartman said, “two wanted persons were also located on the property.”
A deputy suffered a bite wound from a dog on the property while sheriff’s detectives and the Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force searched the residence on Elioak Lane. The deputy was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
The search warrant led to the discovery of crack cocaine, heroin, marijuana and numerous firearms, Hartman said.
David Patrick, 36, of Catlett, is charged with possession of crack cocaine with the intent to distribute, possession of heroin with the intent to distribute, possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of ammunition by a convicted felon, possession of firearms while in possession of a schedule I or II controlled substance and two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Hartman said that after Patrick was taken to jail, a further search revealed narcotics in his possession; he was additionally charged with committing a felony by a prisoner. Patrick was held without bond at the Fauquier County Adult Detention Center.
Neal Walsh, 32, of Catlett, was located on the property and found to be wanted out of Rappahannock County, Hartman said. Christopher Watkins, 36, of Warrenton, was also located there during the execution of the search warrant. He was found to be wanted on warrants out of Prince William County and Fauquier County courts. Both were taken into custody and held with no bond at the Fauquier County Adult Detention Center, said Hartman.
He added that the investigation into narcotics distribution at this location and others continues.
