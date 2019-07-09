Two people were arrested on drug charges when Fauquier County sheriff’s deputies responded to a medical emergency on Wednesday, July 3.
At about 6:11 p.m., Courtney Horn, 43, of Sterling, who was a passenger in a vehicle on U.S. 29 and Sycamore Springs Drive, was reportedly experiencing symptoms of a drug overdose, according to Sgt. James Hartman of the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office. The driver, Tipton Kerns, 32, of Bealeton, had pulled over and called 911, he said.
Federal privacy laws (HIPAA -- Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996)
prohibited Hartman from revealing information about the condition of the patient.
As the result of an investigation, Hartman said, deputies arrested Horn for four counts of felony possession of a schedule I/II controlled substance, felony child endangerment, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia. There was no child in the car at the time; the child endangerment charge was part of the investigation into what led to the medical issues, according to Hartman.
Kerns was also arrested, for two counts of felony possession of a schedule I/II controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, driving on a revoked license and expired Virginia state inspection.
