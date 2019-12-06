No criminal charges will be filed in the death of bicyclist hit by a car in Warrenton this June.
Blake Clifton Rohrbough, 25, collided with a car driven by Jacob Crochet-Dore at the intersection of Horner Street and Alexandria Pike at approximately 6:30 p.m. June 21. Warrenton police officers responded as did a Fauquier County Sheriff’s deputy who performed CPR on Rohrbough. Warrenton Volunteer Fire Company 1 also responded to render aid. Rorhbough was taken to Fauquier Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 6:52 p.m. June 21.
The Fauquier commonwealth’s attorney office reviewed statements from witnesses, the report compiled by Virginia State Police, the incident report of the Warrenton Police Department and took guidance from relevant sections of the Code of Virginia.
Following that review, “this office has declined to bring criminal charges in this matter,” Interim Fauquier Commonwealth’s Attorney Scott Hook stated in a news release issued Dec 3.
Hook expressed condolences to the family of Rohrbough, who was raised in Michigan and moved to Virginia to pursue a career with the CIA, according to a July 14 article in the Muskegon (Michigan) Chronicle.
The cyclist’s death prompted a “ghost bike” memorial to be placed near the scene of the accident a week after it occurred.
The Bike Stop in Warrenton donated the bicycle for the memorial and Brian Larson, manager of the shop created the ghost bike. He said at the time, “The tradition is to get an old bike that is destined for the trash and paint it white. It is meant to represent the spirit of the cyclist who passed away. It also brings awareness and reminds people to share the road.”
Warrenton artist Palmer Smith also created a painting of Rohrbough to give to his mother Angela Gust, stepfather Ed Gust and longtime girlfriend Madalyn Venhuizen, all of Michigan.
