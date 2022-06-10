A Triangle man died yesterday when his car crashed head on into a tractor-trailer on U.S. 17 just south of Pleasant Vale Road (VA 724) in Delaplane.
At 1:20 a.m. Thursday, June 9, a 2007 Toyota Yaris was traveling north on U.S. 17 when it crossed a double yellow center line and struck a southbound 2004 Kenworth tractor-trailer, according to Virginia State Police.
The driver of the Toyota, Jared M. Dent, 32, died at the scene as a result of his injuries. The driver of the tractor-trailer, a 64-year-old man from Clear Brook, Virginia, was not injured in the crash. Both drivers were wearing seatbelts, a VSP spokesman said.
Virginia State Police Senior Trooper D. Mabie is investigating the two-vehicle fatal crash.
