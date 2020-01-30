A Standardsville man died after his car ran off the road on U.S. 29 on Jan. 29, said Sgt. Brent Coffey of the Virginia State Police.
VSP is investigating the crash, which occurred at 2:50 p.m. near Va. 744 (Lovers Lane).
Coffey reported that a 2019 Subaru Forester was traveling south on U.S. 29 when it ran off the right side of the road, collided with a guard rail and overturned.
The driver of the Subaru, Gregory M. Stone, 60, of Standardsville, Virginia was transported to Fauquier Hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries. Stone was not wearing a seat-belt.
The crash remains under investigation. A medical emergency is being considered as a factor in the crash, said Coffey.
