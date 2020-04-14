About noon on Tuesday, April 14, the Virginia State Police, assisted by the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office and the Remington Police Department, searched for and captured a suspect involved in a single-car accident on the 9800 block of Willowlyn Lane in Catlett. The suspect had allegedly assaulted an officer before fleeing the accident scene.
During the course of the accident investigation, state police spokesman Brent Coffey reported that the driver of the car became combative and assaulted a trooper. The suspect was detained and then managed to wrestle his way from the trooper and fled on foot, said Coffey.
The suspect was located a short time later and apprehended without further incident, he said. No law enforcement officers were injured during the incident.
State police charged Raymond L. Gore, 23, of Locust Grove, Virginia with two felony counts of assault on a law enforcement officer, one felony count of escape by means of force, and one misdemeanor count of obstruction/resisting arrest.
The investigation is ongoing, said Coffey.
