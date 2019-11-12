A tractor-trailer driver died over the weekend after an accident on Va. 28. The Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office is working with the medical examiner’s office to determine the cause of death.
Sgt. James Hartman, spokesman for the FCSO, said that on Nov. 8 at 7:48 a.m., a Volvo freight-carrier ran off the side of Va. 28 (Catlett Road) and over-corrected. The truck was pulling two trailers and traveling north. The rear trailer behind the truck struck a power pole and the other trailer and truck turned over.
Hartman said that the driver, a 65-year-old man from North Carolina, received CPR on the scene and was transported to Fauquier Hospital, then airlifted to a regional trauma center in critical condition.
A HAZMAT response was initiated when about 100 gallons of diesel fuel spilled onto the roadway; it was cleaned up by a contractor, according to Kalvyn W. Smith, hazardous materials officer with the Fauquier County Department of Fire, Rescue and Emergency Management.
Hartman said that a preliminary investigation revealed the driver may have suffered a medical emergency that could have contributed to the crash, but that is still under investigation.
The road was shut down for approximately five hours.
