A crash on Va. 28 at Meetze Road closed the road for “an extended period of time,” Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.
The crash happened about 2:23 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 4, according to the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office.
The sheriff’s office reported that Joanne Ruffner, 65, drove a gray Cadiallac off the road, striking a power pole.
Ruffner was arrested and charged with DUI, second offence in five years.
The road was shut down while crews replaced the damaged pole.
