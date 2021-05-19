You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Driver charged after a tractor-trailer crash temporarily closes Va. 28

  • Updated
  • 0

The driver of a tractor-trailer was charged with reckless driving and failing to maintain control of his vehicle after his truck crashed into a power line pole on Catlett Road (Va. 28) Tuesday morning, according to the Virginia State Police. 

The crash caused the pole to fall and strike a second vehicle, and the busy highway was closed for several hours near the intersection with Bristersburg Road as crews cleared the scene.

The driver of the tractor-trailer, Christian Velazquez, 21, of Henrico, VA, suffered minor injuries, and the driver of the second vehicle was not injured, according to a VSP press release.

Velazquez was driving a 2019 Freightliner northbound when he ran off the right side of the road and collided with a telephone pole a few minutes before 9 a.m. Tuesday, the press release said.

The 30-year-old Culpeper man driving the car struck by the pole was not injured. Both drivers were wearing seatbelts.

2020 was a year marked by hardships and challenges, but the Fauquier community has proven resilient. The Fauquier Times is honored to serve as your community companion. To say thank you for your continued support, we’d like to offer all our subscribers -- new or returning --

4 WEEKS FREE DIGITAL AND PRINT ACCESS.

We understand the importance of working to keep our community strong and connected. As we move forward together into 2021, it will take commitment, communication, creativity, and a strong connection with those who are most affected by the stories we cover.

We are dedicated to providing the reliable, local journalism you have come to expect. We are committed to serving you with renewed energy and growing resources. Let the Fauquier Times be your community companion throughout 2021, and for many years to come.

Subscribe

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Readers' Choice 2020

SUBSCRIBE

SUPPORT JOURNALISM

The future of Fauquier Times now depends on community support. Your donation will help us continue to improve our journalism through in-depth local news coverage and expanded reader engagement.

Keeping you connected to the Community. Find or Submit your local event here..