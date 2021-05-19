Driver charged after a tractor-trailer crash temporarily closes Va. 28

The driver of a tractor-trailer was charged with reckless driving and failing to maintain control of his vehicle after his truck crashed into a power line pole on Catlett Road (Va. 28) Tuesday morning, according to the Virginia State Police.
The crash caused the pole to fall and strike a second vehicle, and the busy highway was closed for several hours near the intersection with Bristersburg Road as crews cleared the scene.
The driver of the tractor-trailer, Christian Velazquez, 21, of Henrico, VA, suffered minor injuries, and the driver of the second vehicle was not injured, according to a VSP press release.
Velazquez was driving a 2019 Freightliner northbound when he ran off the right side of the road and collided with a telephone pole a few minutes before 9 a.m. Tuesday, the press release said.
The 30-year-old Culpeper man driving the car struck by the pole was not injured. Both drivers were wearing seatbelts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.