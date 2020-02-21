A driver’s windshield shattered when another motorist threw an object out a car window and hit the windshield, police reported. A dashboard camera captured images of the incident at about 4 p.m. Thursday.
Just after police spoke with that victim, a 911 caller reported they saw someone throwing objects at passing vehicles on Va. 28 (Catlett Road) between Catlett and Calverton, according to Sgt. James Hartman, spokesman for the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office.
The driver of the vehicle that had been hit said he was travelling north on Catlett Road when an object struck his windshield, causing it to shatter, Hartman said. On the dashboard camera footage, deputies saw a brown Buick sedan driving south on Catlett Road. The driver of the Buick was seen throwing an object from the driver’s window.
At approximately 4:20 p.m., a 911 caller reported a brown Buick heading south on Catlett Road. The caller said the driver of the Buick was throwing objects at passing vehicles. The caller provided a license plate number for the Buick, Hartman said.
Deputies located the Buick and the driver on Willow Drive in Bealeton.
As a result of the investigation, deputies charged James Leon Webster, 42, of Bealeton, with a felony for throwing a missile at a vehicle and a misdemeanor for destruction of property.
Webster was held on a $1,000 secured bond at the Fauquier County Adult Detention Center.
Anyone with information about this incident or who experienced a similar occurrence on Route 28 on Thursday afternoon is encouraged to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 540-347-3300.
Great job LE.........
