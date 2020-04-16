photo_ft_news_remington farmers market_041520 copy.jpg
Courtesy photo

Remington’s Community Market hosted its first drive-thru farmers market on Saturday, April 11. Organizer Mary Beth Waldeck said about 24 shoppers picked up fresh fruits and vegetables from seven vendors: Watery Mountain EssentialsHappy Family Ranch, Inc.Piney Meadow FarmGonzales FarmHock Newberry FarmFortis Farms and Great Harvest Warrenton. All orders were placed online before the market. Waldeck said the event was such a success that the community garden plans on continuing the market every Saturday, from 11 a.m. to noon.

  

