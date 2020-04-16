Remington’s Community Market hosted its first drive-thru farmers market on Saturday, April 11. Organizer Mary Beth Waldeck said about 24 shoppers picked up fresh fruits and vegetables from seven vendors: Watery Mountain Essentials, Happy Family Ranch, Inc., Piney Meadow Farm, Gonzales Farm, Hock Newberry Farm, Fortis Farms and Great Harvest Warrenton. All orders were placed online before the market. Waldeck said the event was such a success that the community garden plans on continuing the market every Saturday, from 11 a.m. to noon.
