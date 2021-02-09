The Fauquier County Food Distribution Coalition will hold a drive-thru food pick-up on Saturday, Feb. 20 for those in need beginning at 9 a.m. until the food is gone. The event will be held at the Warrenton United Methodist Church, 341 Church St.
Participants are requested to stay in their vehicles and volunteers will place food in the vehicles.
