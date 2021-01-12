The Fauquier County Food Distribution Coalition is having a drive-thru food pick-up for those who are in need on Saturday, Jan. 16, from 9 a.m. until the food is gone.
The food distribution will be at Warrenton United Methodist Church, 341 Church St., Warrenton.
Attendees are asked to follow pick-up directions and stay in their vehicles.
Volunteers will place food in your vehicle for you.
