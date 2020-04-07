The Warrenton Farmers Market will open on schedule, but it won’t look like last year’s version. The new, drive-thru market will make its 2020 debut Saturday, April 18, from 8 a.m. to noon.
Town Manager Brandie Schaeffer said that the effort is a trial. If the new format works well, the market would continue every Saturday morning. Schaeffer said, though, that if the concept doesn’t work, it could be adjusted, “or we may have to reduce the options we offer.” She said the frequency of the markets could be cut back, for instance, or they could be canceled altogether. “We are going to try as hard as we can to make it work,” she said.
Experience Old Town Warrenton’s Executive Director Charity Furness is in charge of the farmers market this year. She emphasized that the No. 1 priority is keeping vendors and shoppers safe, as the community faces risks from the COVID-19 pandemic. “We are abiding by all of the recommended social distancing guidelines,” she said.
Instead of being confined to a portion of the Fifth Street parking area, up to 23 vendors will stretch across the Third Street, Fourth Street and Fifth Street parking lots. Rather than walking between vendors, shoppers will drive from one seller to another and conduct business from the safety of their cars. She said that will be “passing” lanes in the parking lots, so if shoppers don’t want something from a particular vendor, they can drive around to the next one.
“We’ll have three times as much space, with fewer vendors,” she said.
She added, “We’ll make sure we have a least one meat vendor and one produce vendor in each parking lot, so shoppers may be able to get everything they need without having to go through all three lots.”
She explained, “It will be like the pickup line at the airport.”
Furness said the market’s coordinator, Elizabeth Melson, has worked hard to make the market welcoming and walkable over the years, but social distancing and other safety precautions are requiring some creative problem solving.
Furness said the market will look and feel different this year, but she felt it was important to make it work, “It’s more important than ever to have access to fresh food. There’s a huge focus on making sure that the food supply chain is safe. Farmers who sell at the farmers market are growing fresh food locally. They offer food that has been touched less. It’s safer than a supermarket.”
The big displays that shoppers are used to seeing will be absent, and farmers market visitors will not be able to get out of their cars and touch the food. “We are going to allow farmers to adapt to what works best for them,” Furness said. “They may have one table with produce, for instance, and then backfill with products out of their trucks.”
Ordering ahead will be strongly encouraged. Farmers will package those orders ahead of time for pickup.
Furness said volunteers are assisting farmers who have not accepted advance ordering before. She said vendors will be promoted on the Warrenton Farmers Market Facebook page later this week. Facebook posts will point potential customers to websites where they can order from a menu and pay online.
For those who do not pre-order, payment will be touchless – through Venmo or PayPal – as much as possible.
Further challenges
Made-to-order foods will not be a part of the market this year, said Furness. She knows that the vendors selling breakfast sandwiches and biscuits will be sorely missed, but until the stay at home order is lifted – it’s in place until at least June 10 -- those vendors are a casualty of the coronavirus.
Crafters – except for one person selling face masks – will also be missing from the market, Furness said.
Furness said she is not sure if there will be a Wednesday morning market at the WARF, as in years past, but Wednesday night food trucks are definitely off the table; special kids days are not being scheduled for this season either.
“This situation has been forced upon us. The farmers have never done this before. It’s not going to be our standard market,” Furness said, “but I’m sure we’ll learn a lot the first week and will make it the best we can.”
She added that organizers are talking with those who operate other markets in the area and are adapting and learning from their models. Plans are still fluid, she emphasized.
Reach Robin Earl at rearl@fauquier.com
