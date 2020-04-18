First it was the drizzle, then it was the wind that offered challenges for vendors at the first-ever drive-thru Warrenton Farmers Market on Saturday, April 18. Shoppers however – besides being a little confused about the traffic flow – were dry and warm as they shopped from their cars for produce, meat, baked goods and elderberry syrup. Many had done their shopping from home, pre-ordering from vendors’ websites and picking up their purchases Saturday.
The drive-thru farmers market is an attempt to allow local producers the chance to sell their wares in spite of social distancing rules put in place because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Elizabeth Melson, a market coordinator, said 245 cars had moved through the 2nd, 3rd and 4th street parking lots by about 11 a.m., an hour before closing. About 100 had been expected for the four-hour market. Melson said she has been grateful for residents’ “willingness to adapt and roll with it, literally.”
She added, “We have our regular market shoppers, and now we also have residents who are looking to fill their regular grocery needs.”
The vendors – masked but cheerful -- seemed surprised by the strong turnout as well.
Tim Ernst of Living Springs Microgreens said that by 5 p.m. last night he had sold out. “I planted a lot of extra too. My wife thought I planted too much, that we’d be eating a lot of greens ourselves.” He said that after a long winter, people are hungry for more greens and they might be having trouble finding fresh produce in the grocery stores because of shortages caused by the coronavirus.
Ernst is grateful to the town for pushing ahead with the mobile market. “It’s not every town that would devote so much time, money and energy to pull this off. We are blessed.”
Indeed, town staffers had a strong presence, directing traffic, consulting with vendors and shoppers and in general, being helpful to all and sundry. Frank Cassidy, community development director, and Denise Harris, planning director, were directing traffic; Charity Furness, executive director of Experience Old Town Warrenton, was dashing back and forth checking to be sure all was well.
Furness, who was put in charge of the market this year, said “We wanted to start small and slow, to see where the problems might be. We’ll analyze how today went and make adjustments.”
Warrenton Mayor Carter Nevill thought that people just seemed happy to be out of their homes. “Everyone has been very patient. It’s a work in progress, but I haven’t heard any complaints.”
Happy Family Ranch, which sells black angus and wagu beef and Yorkshire and Hungarian pork, sold out of everything extra they’d brought, in addition to their pre-orders. “We underestimated the turnout,” said Meagan Shreve.
Shoppers seemed equally satisfied. Marisa Pappas said that she didn’t preorder from vendors this time, but will definitely do that for next Saturday. “I’ve been coming to the farmers market for 20 years,” she said. She bought several bags of produce from Gonzalas Farm and explained, “We eat a lot of vegetables in a week and I like to buy them from our farmers market.”
Pappas said that next week she’ll come earlier. “Between 8:30 and 9 is much quieter. I should have known better than to come this late. Between 10:30 and 11:30 is always the busiest.”
As she pulled up to the Walnut Hill Farm booth, she added, “I prefer to buy grass-fed meat, especially after reading the story about the Smithfield plant.” (The Smithfield Foods pork processing plant in South Dakota is reportedly associated with more than 700 coronavirus cases.)
Pappas, a regular shopper with Walnut Hill Farms, got a warm welcome. “Ms. Pappas! So good to see you!”
“I like all their meat,” she said, but particularly recommended their sausages.
Debbi Mash, looking over the plants available for sale at Sergio’s Produce, agreed that next time, she’ll pre-order.
Sergio’s Oscar Lopez said he didn’t know what to expect from the market, but was happy with the turnout. “A lot of people are creating victory gardens, so we brought a lot of plants – vegetables and flowers. As the weeks go on, we’ll be bringing more vegetables.”
“So far, so good,” said Caroline Mello of Waterford Run Farm & Forge. “The traffic has been coming in spurts, but it’s going well. It’s nice to see our customers again. We’ve missed them.”
Reach Robin Earl at rearl@Fauquier.com
