Drive a bus event until noon today

Fauquier County Public Schools’ transportation department is holding a special “Drive-a-Bus” event today until noon so prospective school bus drivers can learn what it is like to drive a bus. Participants will be able to get behind the wheel and take a test drive. Even those not registered in advance are invited to stop by Liberty High School (the parking lot by the bus station, around back) and take a turn behind the wheel.

Those interested in bus driver positions must arrive with a valid driver’s license. 

According to the jobs website, benefits for bus driver positions include: 

  • Medical, dental, vision and prescription coverage at competitive rates 

  • Virginia Retirement System pension plan and a life insurance policy  

  • 457(B) individual retirement plan  

  • Access to the county’s Employee Wellness Center, which is free for all permanent employees and dependents 

School bus drivers have summers, weekends and holidays off, with pay 

Trained drivers receive $16.98 an hour; substitute driver positions are also available at the same rate, with paid training. 

Bus aides earn $11.60 an hour. 

Those interested may call 540-422-8300 with questions. 

