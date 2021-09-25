Drive a bus event until noon today

Fauquier County Public Schools’ transportation department is holding a special “Drive-a-Bus” event today until noon so prospective school bus drivers can learn what it is like to drive a bus. Participants will be able to get behind the wheel and take a test drive. Even those not registered in advance are invited to stop by Liberty High School (the parking lot by the bus station, around back) and take a turn behind the wheel.
Those interested in bus driver positions must arrive with a valid driver’s license.
According to the jobs website, benefits for bus driver positions include:
Medical, dental, vision and prescription coverage at competitive rates
Virginia Retirement System pension plan and a life insurance policy
457(B) individual retirement plan
Access to the county’s Employee Wellness Center, which is free for all permanent employees and dependents
School bus drivers have summers, weekends and holidays off, with pay.
Trained drivers receive $16.98 an hour; substitute driver positions are also available at the same rate, with paid training.
Bus aides earn $11.60 an hour.
Those interested may call 540-422-8300 with questions.
