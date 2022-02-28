The Old Town Open Book and Ellie’s Place are partnering to bring stories, crafts and green eggs and ham to Old Town Warrenton on Wednesday, March 2 – Dr. Seuss’ birthday.
The bookstore, located at 104 Main St., will have a Dr. Seuss story time at 3:30 p.m. and Seuss-themed coloring and crafts during regular open hours, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Ellie’s Place, at 26 Main St., will have green eggs and ham on the menu during its regular hours of 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Customers will get 10% off their food purchase when they show an Open Book receipt.
