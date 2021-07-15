Dr. Nikita Mishra joins Fauquier Health’s OB/GYN practice

Fauquier Health’s new OB/GYN physician Dr. Nikita Mishra is animated when she talks about helping women cope with polysystic ovarian syndrome or her experience with robotics surgery, but she really lights up when the subject turns to babies. “The joy of delivering a baby never goes away.”
A mother of two girls, she said, “Unless you feel that way, you can’t make yourself get out of bed on weekends or in the middle of the night” when the call comes.
Mishra will be working with Dr. Barry Aaron, fellow OB/GYN and midwives Monica Freidline, RN, MP, CNM, and Kathleen McClelland, RN, CNM.
She’ll bring experience in the latest surgical techniques and make use of the hospital’s da Vinci Xi robot; she has been training in robotics since 2011. The minimally invasive method allows all her hysterectomy patients to avoid an overnight stay, experience less pain and enjoy a quick return to activity. Mishra will be the fourth Fauquier Hospital-employed physician to have robotics training. “The Da Vinci Xi is the best there is,” she said, adding “It is great for hysterectomies, fibroid removal and endometriosis surgeries.”
In addition to gynecological surgery, Mishra also has a particular interest in helping women deal with PCOS, a hormonal condition that affects woman during their childbearing years. It can result in unpredictable menstrual cycles, ovarian cysts and a host of other symptoms; it can make it more difficult to get pregnant and can also raise the risk of diabetes and high blood pressure. Mishra said that she employs multiple therapies – lifestyle changes, medication, hormone therapy -- depending on the specific situation. “Each case presents its own unique challenges and struggles. It can affect women from 13 to 40 years old. The spectrum of potential disease is huge.”
She said that with appropriate treatments and education, she can help patients improve fertility outcomes.
Because of her experience, she is able to spot signs of PCOS early. “Some patients could go for their annual visit and never have those conversations. I screen for signs – like dark patches of skin on the back of the neck, for instance, or insulin resistance that comes from a sluggish metabolism. I screen patients for their fertility goals too, at those visits.”
With pregnant women, Mishra said, pre-natal visits are a good opportunity for education. “It’s a chance for patients to ask questions, one-n-one.”
She said that sometimes fathers-to-be get left out of the conversations. As an example, she said, “Dads can get ignored or lost when there is a miscarriage, for instance. Emotionally, dads need as much support as moms. It’s as much of a loss to dads when it happens.”
Mishra said although she doesn’t perform in vitro fertilization treatments, she can help couples with fertility issues. “I can tell them, ‘These are your options,’” and added, “there are a lot more options than there used to be.”
Although Mishra is still unpacking cardboard boxes, she said she is thrilled to be in Fauquier. “I wanted to be somewhere that I felt I can belong, where I am accepted as part of the family. I feel that way about Fauquier Hospital.”
She is enjoying working with Arron and is happy that the Fauquier Health practice includes two midwives. “With midwives who are certified, they know what to look for; they know the signs and will call in a physician if needed. Working with Monica and Kathleen is a joy.”
Reach Robin Earl at rearl@fauquier.com
