Christmas came early this year for Verdun Adventure Bound. On Friday, Dec. 20, Verdun received a substantial gift from founder Dr. David Snyder and his wife Aileen Snyder; the couple donated nearly 12 acres with improvements to enlarge the nonprofit's campus to almost 67 acres.
The land includes critical operation and program buildings for Verdun, including a large bank barn with an art studio and wood shop, a riding stable used for equipment storage; a Morton tractor barn with repair shop and a glass greenhouse.
The Snyders gave the gift to assure the future sustainability and success of Verdun, which Snyder founded 20 years ago. Verdun is an outdoor experiential youth development center located in Rixeyville.
Each year, Verdun serves more than 10,000 children from Culpeper, Fauquier and Rappahannock counties. Snyder said, “This gift gives my wife and me great joy. This donation completes the transfer of our farm to Verdun, so many more children can come challenge themselves to realize their full potential. We have been so blessed. We are paying it forward to benefit our community youth.”
Jeff Hollis, Verdun Adventure Bound’s board chairman, said, "Without a doubt, the generosity by the Snyder family will ensure that Verdun will be a big part of our community well into the future. The selfless vision that Dr. Snyder had in mind 25 years was to leave a legacy that would have a positive impact on the world around us. With these extra 12 acres, Verdun will continue to grow and offer programs to the community that enrich all of our lives."
The parcel also gifts land to create a complete entrance and exit off of Va. 229 to Verdun’s campus. Verdun is now starting to seek donations and in-kind services to build a driveway from its current entrance off Va. 229 through its new land to the main buildings.
The Snyders and Verdun would like to thank and acknowledge attorney John Bennett and his team, surveyor Aubrey Hawkins and his team, and appraisor Tim Ulvi for their help over the past six months.
The nonprofit mission of Verdun is to provide team building opportunities that support and promote personal growth and environment studies. The organization customizes programs for the needs of public, private and parochial students, including at-risk youth. Verdun is also strongly committed to providing support to the Boy Scouts of America, church youth groups and corporate team building.
For more information, call Honore Hastings, executive director, at 540.937.4920 or email at admin@verdunadventurebound.org.
