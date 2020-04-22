To get a handle on the COVID-19 pandemic, a local researcher says it’s critical for scientists to discover how the human immune system fights this novel virus. Dr. Beth Jamieson believes this is the only way to avoid devastation of the world population.
Jamieson has devoted an entire career to studying viral response, something she hopes might help in the current crisis.
The tenured professor at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA recognizes her specialty puts her on the front line – albeit remotely, working from her home office just north of Orlean.
“Yes, my specialty has everything to do with what's happening in the world,” said Jamieson, 63. “For 36 years, I’ve focused on HIV infection (and) SARS;” both have direct relevance to today’s coronavirus pandemic.
Jamieson’s research into HIV and SARS helped “illustrate how the immune system and nervous system talk to each other at the chemical level,” she explained. “Suppression of the immune system is what leaves us open to illness,” and premature aging.
“One of the questions I’m asking now is whether COVID survivors show (premature) aging of their immune systems,” Jamieson said.
Jamieson’s HIV research was in large part funded by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, whose director, Dr. Anthony Fauci, has become the de facto COVID spokesman. “I'm happy he's emerged as a leader in this fight,” Jamieson said.
Jamieson studied psychobiology at Cal State, Long Beach, and began her studies of viral pathogenesis as a grad student at UCLA. After a postdoctoral fellowship in immunology, she pursued a second postdoctoral fellowship studying HIV-pathogenesis.
She joined the UCLA faculty in 2000.
Life in Fauquier
Jamieson moved to Fauquier last spring to be closer to friends; through high-speed internet and occasional travel she has been able to research remotely since before the lockdown. Her adult son and daughter live with her.
“My daughter works at a local urgent care (clinic),” Jamieson said. “She was quite ill back in January – I think we had a COVID infection (go) around the house. I never showed symptoms, so either I never caught what they had, or I remained asymptomatic.
“Without antibody tests, we can't be 100 percent sure that's what we had, so we approach life as though we are all (still) susceptible.”
Even with her science background, Jamieson acknowledges a “genetic lottery” component at play in many health issues. “There are a lot of unknowns,” she said, noting that her own mother is still spry at 96, yet her father died of Parkinson’s 14 years ago after living “truly a clean and healthy life. You just don’t know.”
The immune response is a skirmish for the long haul: When a body gets infected with a virus or bacteria, the immune system fights back by producing proteins called antibodies. These stick around for years, sometimes forever, poised for battle if they come in contact with the pathogen again.
Vaccines work the same way, she says, by introducing a dead or weakened version of a virus to the immune system, causing production of antibodies in response. If you come into contact with the real virus, the body is prepped.
As in so many things, however, your mileage may vary.
For instance, if you got chicken pox as a child, you’re likely immune to reinfection for the rest of your life. With whooping cough, immunity may last 20 years, for H1N1 flu, up to a decade. With the common cold, however, immunity fades after a few months, which is why new infections can happen every year.
Because COVID-19 is new and largely unknown, Jamieson said, “we’re not sure how long those antibodies hang around (in those who recover spontaneously). The more people who become immune – from beating the infection or from receiving a vaccine – the closer we get to herd immunity, the point at which most of the population has antibodies.
“Then we’ll start to slow, and, eventually, stop it.”
Her seminal work at UCLA was tightly linked to the current crisis: In an AIDS Institute cohort study, Jamieson investigated whether HIV induces age-associated epigenetic changes — changes to DNA causing changes in gene expression without changing inherited genetic code. The study found that those undergoing treatment for HIV-1 genetically appear 13 to 14 years older than those without it. That translates as increased risk for early onset age-related cancers, renal and kidney disease, frailty, osteoporosis and neurocognitive disease.
She’s currently applying for a COVID-19 research grant.
“The question is whether COVID survivors will have (similar) premature aging of the immune system because, clearly, the massive immune response promotes aging,” she said.
Not man-made
Jamieson doesn’t believe the coronavirus was man-made, though how it got into the human population is unknown at this point. “If it came from a lab, I’d say it was not purposeful. This would tend to come back and slap you in the face” if intentionally released into society, she said.
To curb the pandemic, Jamieson stressed, a vaccine must be found. “The only other way is for more than 85 percent of the world’s population to be infected, and recover, but this means millions of deaths. Which is preferable? Look around. Which member of your family has to die if we go back to (pre-COVID-19 behaviors) too quickly,” she said. “That’s what it will mean.”
Listen to the public health officials about what to do, when to do it and how to do it, she maintained. “There’s no political agenda, I promise.
“Here’s the takeaway: Remember, getting a vaccine isn’t just about you,” Jamieson said. “It’s about protecting everyone around you. You’d hate for today to be your unlucky day.
“Wash your hands. Wear a mask. Hunker down. It’s pretty simple.”
