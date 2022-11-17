About 60 town and county residents spoke Tuesday evening at a Town of Warrenton Planning Commission public hearing on whether Amazon Web Services should be granted a permit to put a data center at Blackwell Road and U.S. 29. Fifty-eight speakers were opposed, one talked about faulty government processes, and one person was in favor -- a Rixeyville resident who owns properties in town he hopes to sell to data center operators.
Residents had been standing in the rain outside town hall before 6 p.m., waiting for the doors to open for the 7 p.m. meeting. Although Planning Commissioner James Lawrence asked the crowd to refrain from applauding the speakers so they could keep the meeting moving along, there were frequent outbursts of applause or cheers from the standing-room-only crowd in the main room. The same could be heard from an overflow room down the hall.
Planning commissioners prioritized speakers who were town residents; the first 20 or so who stepped to the mic live within town limits.
Objections to the Amazon project varied, and some had been voiced before at two town meetings organized by opposition groups. They included the fear of 24-7 noise that might come from the center, the idea that a data center on Blackwell Road violated the town’s comprehensive plan, and that nondisclosure agreements signed by town officials made the process irregular and secretive.
But other new themes emerged, the most prevalent of which was that Amazon’s application, lacking a noise impact study and other requirements, was incomplete and either should be rejected or not even considered. Many residents also spoke of Warrenton’s unique and historic atmosphere, and said a data center in town just felt wrong.
Town officials said close to 80 people had signed up to speak, but some departed without taking their turn. Planning commission members agreed to continue the public hearing on Tuesday, Nov. 22, so others could air their opinions.
At the Nov. 22 session, the commission also could move on to publicly review the application with the town staff and Amazon, something originally planned for the Nov. 15 meeting. Planning commissioners might even vote on the proposal then, said chair Susan Helander after Tuesday’s meeting. After the planning commission votes to recommend approval or denial, the proposal will be sent to the Warrenton Town Council for consideration.
Addressing the planning commission
One speaker, Christen Snow, said the data center issue had brought the town together as never before. “There's something that Warrenton has done that no jurisdiction, no politician and no governing body in the entire United States of America has done,” she said. “Tonight you have listened to people from flaming liberals to die-hard conservatives united in opposition. This place is awesome.“ Loud applause broke out.
A dozen others spoke of their concerns about noise. Some cited controversy in Chandler, Arizona, where a data center has generated noise complaints. Others referenced a cluster of four Amazon centers south of Manassas where residents complain of sleeplessness, anxiety and headaches. Amazon has been trying to fix that problem since summer but the matter is far from resolved – a point not lost on some Fauquier residents.
The focus on noise has been driven recently by Amazon’s declaration two weeks ago that a required noise study it had submitted as part of its special-use permit application was only a draft and included incomplete and inaccurate information.
Amazon has proposed that it submit its sound study after securing a permit, at the site development stage instead, and that it do a second noise study one month after the data center begins operation. If it fails that test, it would have to start mitigation within six months or get an extension, according to conditions for approval submitted by the company. The conditions impose no penalty for continued failure. Nonetheless, Amazon lawyer John Foote said at Tuesday’s hearing that those approval conditions would put his client and the town in “a happy place.”
Residents, however, were skeptical. “This is too important to rely on assurances from the applicant,” said Steve Wojcik, who has been speaking out for a year about noise concerns. He lives near the old wire factory off Falmouth Street, which owner David Dobson has been trying to market as a site for more data centers.
Owen Schefer, who lives on Whippoorwill Drive, said he drove to the Great Oak subdivision south of Manassas where Amazon is trying to quiet its data centers. “They said they will make it work. It’s not working out for Great Oak,” he said.
His wife, Denise Schefer, said: “Why are you considering voting on this application when it’s incomplete? This is a decision you will be remembered for.”
At least a dozen speakers said the project would violate the comprehensive plan, which does not mention data centers in town, and would ruin Warrenton’s quaint and historic nature. Justin O’Donnell, who moved to Warrenton three and a half years ago with his wife and three children, said, “It is beautiful here, with a small-town look and feel.” He said a data center was not right for a district designated by the comprehensive plan for mixed use. “Surely there is a need for data centers but not in our small town.”
One speaker, Karolyn Elmenhurst, copied down all the adjectives describing Warrenton she had seen on banners along Broadview Avenue: Fun. Quaint. Welcoming. Charming. Beautiful. Scenic. Hometown. Nature. Receptive. Authentic. Warm. Genuine. Historic. “Everything a data center is not,” she said.
David Dobson, the lone speaker in favor of the application, put two of his properties on the market in July, complete with sketches for data centers there. One property is directly across the U.S. 17 spur from Amazon’s proposed Blackwell Road site and the other is the old wire factory.
On Tuesday, he noted that the Warrenton proposal for a 220,000-square-foot center is not like those in Prince William County, which is looking at adding 27 million square feet of data centers. He pointed out that the Warrenton site is zoned industrial, and could have hosted a 1.3 million-square-foot warehouse.
He said that the proposed center would not be using town water and that building towers carrying electric transmission lines and an on-site substation were no longer a part of the proposal. He argued that the building’s architecture was more attractive than a Walmart, which Warrenton already has. As far as noise goes, he said, one could visit Fauquier Hospital, which has a large, but quiet, chilling and electrical plant. “Can technology solve this problem?” he asked. “Yes.”
Perhaps the most dramatic moment in the three-and-a-half hour meeting came when David Daubert, the last person to speak, took the mic. He said he had moved to Fauquier several years ago and now had three children. He said he believed he lived the closest of anyone in the room to the proposed site, and wanted the commission to hear what his family would be hearing on their deck if the data center is built. He then held his phone next to the mic and played a loud, low tone – he said it was 66 Hz – for nearly two minutes. He described the sound as loud as a vacuum cleaner in the room.
He left, saying, “I’m going to go home and kiss my kids goodnight.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.